HomeNewsIndiaUttarakhand CM Orders Statewide Crackdown On Banned Cough Syrups After Child Deaths In MP, Rajasthan

By : ANI | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 5 (ANI): On the directions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, strict action has been initiated against the sale of banned cough syrups across Uttarakhand. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched statewide raids on medical stores to ensure compliance.
 
Following the advisory issued by the Central Government, the state has appealed to doctors not to prescribe banned cough syrups for children. Giving top priority to child safety and public health, the Uttarakhand government has launched a stringent crackdown on banned cough syrups and medicines throughout the state.
 
Under the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, joint teams from the Health Department and the FDA are conducting intensive raids on medical shops, wholesalers, and hospital pharmacies in all districts.
 
This campaign was initiated in response to recent incidents in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the consumption of certain cough syrups led to the deaths of children. Recognising the issue as a serious public health concern, the Uttarakhand government promptly implemented necessary measures.
 
Health Secretary and Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA), Dr R Rajesh Kumar, has issued orders to all Chief Medical Officers to enforce the Central Government's advisory immediately. He emphasised that nothing is more important than the safety of children and public health.
 
He has directed drug inspectors to systematically collect samples of cough syrups and send them for laboratory testing to ensure that any defective or harmful medicines are immediately removed from the market.
 
Dr Kumar has urged all doctors in the state to follow the Central Government's advisory and refrain from prescribing banned cough syrups for children. He noted that if doctors continue to prescribe these syrups, pharmacies will continue to sell them. Therefore, doctors must act responsibly and avoid prescribing restricted medicines.
 
The government has specifically banned syrups containing Dextromethorphan and combinations of chlorpheniramine maleate and phenylephrine hydrochloride for children under four years of age.
 
Following this order, statewide raids are being carried out under the leadership of Tajbar Singh Jaggi, Additional Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration & Drug Controller. He personally inspected medical stores in areas like Jogiwala and Mohkampur in Dehradun. Drug inspectors across all districts have been instructed to collect syrup samples from government hospitals, primary health centres, and retail shops within this month for laboratory testing.
 
Tajbar Singh Jaggi stated that FDA teams are actively working across the state. If any violations are found, strict legal action will be taken against the concerned companies or sellers.
 
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami affirmed that there will be no compromise on child safety and public health. He reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that every medicine sold in the state is safe and meets quality standards.
 
"Public health is our top priority, and no laxity will be tolerated when it comes to the safety of children," he said. The government is also working to further strengthen the state's drug quality monitoring system.
 
Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat stated that the state government is fully committed to implementing the Central Government's advisory with utmost seriousness. Any negligence related to children's medicines will not be tolerated. All doctors and pharmacists have been instructed not to prescribe or sell banned syrups. This step is crucial to safeguard the health and safety of children.
 
 The FDA has started large-scale sampling of cough syrups across Uttarakhand. Additional Commissioner and Drug Controller Tajbar Singh Jaggi has appealed to the public to always consult a doctor before giving any medicine to children. He urged people to immediately contact the nearest health centre or hospital if any adverse reaction is observed after consuming any medicine. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
Uttarakhand Pushkar Dhami
