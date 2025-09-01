Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaUS Says Partnership With India 'Continues To Reach New Heights' Amid PM Modi's Bonhomie With Xi, Putin

US Says Partnership With India 'Continues To Reach New Heights' Amid PM Modi's Bonhomie With Xi, Putin

In a post on X on Monday, the US Embassy called the ties between India and the United States a "defining relationship," which are reaching new heights.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The United States Embassy in India on Sunday said the India-US partnership continues to reach “new heights,” calling it a defining relationships of the 21st century. The statement comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in China to attend the SCO Summit in Tianjin, displaying bonhomie with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the US embassy, citing Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said the month would be dedicated to highlighting the “people, progress, and possibilities” that are shaping the bilateral journey.

The statement also underscored key areas of collaboration between India and US, including innovation, entrepreneurship, defence cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

"The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights — a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we’re spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defence and bilateral ties, it’s the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey. Follow the hashtag and be a part of US-India Forward for Our People," the US Embassy wrote on X.

Visuals from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet currently underway in China's Tianjin showed the three leaders displaying bonhomie, with PM Modi hugging and shaking hands with Putin and Xi. The summit comes in the backdrop of growing tensions between India and US over the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

PM Modi also addressed the annual summit of the SCO in the presence of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin, and many other global leader. He urged unity against terrorism and called out "certain nations" for suporting it. 

 

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
United States PM Modi SCO Summit PM Modi In China
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
World
Embarrassment For Pakistan: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
Embarrassment For Pak: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
World
Over 250 Killed, 500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Over 250 Killed, 500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
World
Israeli Forces Step Up Gaza Assault; Hamas Spokesperson Abu Ubaida Killed
Israeli Forces Step Up Gaza Assault; Hamas Spokesperson Abu Ubaida Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Breaking: Putin Blames NATO And West For Ukraine War, Says Security Left No Other Choice
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Meet Russian President Puti n During China Visit; Key Talks Expected
Breaking News: Two Planes Collide and Catch Fire at Colorado Airport, Cause Under Investigation | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From The Problem Of A Nation, How Illegal Influx Has Become A Political Weapon In Elections
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget