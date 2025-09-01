The United States Embassy in India on Sunday said the India-US partnership continues to reach “new heights,” calling it a defining relationships of the 21st century. The statement comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in China to attend the SCO Summit in Tianjin, displaying bonhomie with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the US embassy, citing Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said the month would be dedicated to highlighting the “people, progress, and possibilities” that are shaping the bilateral journey.

The statement also underscored key areas of collaboration between India and US, including innovation, entrepreneurship, defence cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

"The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights — a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we’re spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defence and bilateral ties, it’s the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey. Follow the hashtag and be a part of US-India Forward for Our People," the US Embassy wrote on X.

The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights — a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we’re spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defense and… pic.twitter.com/tjd1tgxNXi — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) September 1, 2025

Visuals from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet currently underway in China's Tianjin showed the three leaders displaying bonhomie, with PM Modi hugging and shaking hands with Putin and Xi. The summit comes in the backdrop of growing tensions between India and US over the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

PM Modi also addressed the annual summit of the SCO in the presence of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin, and many other global leader. He urged unity against terrorism and called out "certain nations" for suporting it.