Jaishankar Meets US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor On His India Visit Amid Tariff Tensions

Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met with US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor in New Delhi on Saturday, amid growing concerns over Washington’s recent move to impose a 50% tariff on Indian exports. Gor, accompanied by US Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, is on a six-day visit to India following his confirmation by the US Senate as the next American envoy to New Delhi.

The visit comes at a pivotal moment in India-US relations, with both nations seeking to strengthen strategic and economic cooperation. High-level discussions are underway to finalize a trade framework and deepen collaboration in emerging technologies, defense manufacturing, and global security initiatives.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar shared on social media: “Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance. Wish him the best for his new responsibility.”

The US embassy in New Delhi said Gor is expected to formally present his diplomatic credentials soon, officially beginning his tenure.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also held detailed talks with Gor. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X: “Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Ambassador-designate to India @SergioGor earlier today. They had a productive exchange on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities. FS wished Amb-designate Gor all success for his assignment.”

Meanwhile, in Washington DC, the Indian Embassy hosted Gor at India House for Diwali celebrations on Friday — a symbolic gesture that underscored cultural warmth and mutual respect, even as trade and tariff tensions continue to test the diplomatic equation between the two democracies.