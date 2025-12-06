No Deadline for Sheikh Hasina? Jaishankar Speaks On Ex-Bangladesh PM's India Stay

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said the duration of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s stay in India depends on the “certain circumstance” under which she arrived in New Delhi last year, following her dramatic exit from power amid violent unrest in her country.

Speaking at the 23rd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Jaishankar was asked whether Hasina could continue to stay in India indefinitely. Responding cautiously, he said, “That’s a different issue, isn’t it?” He noted that Hasina had come to India in August last year under “a certain circumstance”, following violent student protests and the collapse of her government. “That circumstance is clearly a factor in what happens to her. But again, that is something which she has to make up her mind,” he added.

Extradition Demand from Dhaka

On November 17, a tribunal court in Bangladesh sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death after convicting her of committing “crimes against humanity” during the 2024 student uprising. In the same case, former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was also awarded the death sentence, while former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun received a five-year prison term after cooperating with the investigation and pleading guilty in July.

Following the verdict, Hasina once again rejected the charges, describing the judgment as “rigged” and “politically motivated” by what she termed a “kangaroo court”. In the aftermath, Bangladesh formally urged India to extradite both Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, invoking the bilateral extradition treaty and asserting that New Delhi was legally bound to return the two leaders.

India said it had taken note of the verdict. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country.”

Jaishankar was among the prominent speakers at the 23rd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and actors Hugh Grant and Aamir Khan.

Held under the theme “Transforming Tomorrow”, the summit brought together leaders and changemakers from politics, business, sports, health, science and entertainment, reflecting ideas of innovation, resilience and growth shaping the present era.