Uttar Pradesh is set to hold its three-tier panchayat elections between April and July 2026, and the State Election Commission (SEC) has already begun preparations. However, questions are emerging over the credibility of voter lists, as audits have revealed multiple instances where the same individual’s name appears two or even three times in certain districts. In response, the commission has ordered a rigorous campaign to clean and verify the electoral rolls.

Millions of Duplicate Names Identified

The SEC’s scrutiny has uncovered a significant number of duplicate entries in districts such as Pilibhit, Varanasi, Bijnor, and Hapur. In Pilibhit’s Puranpur block alone, nearly 97,000 names were found to be repeated. Officials believe that a thorough verification could lead to the removal of up to 5 million names from the voter lists. To address this, the commission has directed a comprehensive revision exercise, similar to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaigns conducted in the past.

Higher Spending Limits for Candidates

Alongside preparations, the SEC has also revised the expenditure limits for candidates. Gram Pradhan candidates can now spend up to ₹1.25 lakh, while District Panchayat members have a ceiling of ₹2.5 lakh. The highest limit, ₹7 lakh, has been set for District Panchayat Chairpersons. The commission emphasised that these adjustments are aimed at ensuring transparency and keeping election-related spending under control, while warning that any violation of the prescribed limits will invite strict action.

Election Schedule and Ballot Preparations Underway

The election schedule will be formally announced once the process for SC/ST reservation allocation is complete. Meanwhile, the printing of ballot papers has already begun. The commission has also increased the fees for purchasing nomination forms and the security deposits required from candidates. With the identification of duplicate voters and ongoing list revisions, the SEC is focused on conducting a fair, transparent, and credible election.