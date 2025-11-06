Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaUP Prepares For Panchayat Polls 2026 Amid Voter List Errors – Check Election Dates And Full Schedule

UP Prepares For Panchayat Polls 2026 Amid Voter List Errors – Check Election Dates And Full Schedule

Uttar Pradesh gears up for 2026 Panchayat elections amid millions of duplicate voter entries. Election Commission orders verification and announces candidate spending limits.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Uttar Pradesh is set to hold its three-tier panchayat elections between April and July 2026, and the State Election Commission (SEC) has already begun preparations. However, questions are emerging over the credibility of voter lists, as audits have revealed multiple instances where the same individual’s name appears two or even three times in certain districts. In response, the commission has ordered a rigorous campaign to clean and verify the electoral rolls.

Millions of Duplicate Names Identified

The SEC’s scrutiny has uncovered a significant number of duplicate entries in districts such as Pilibhit, Varanasi, Bijnor, and Hapur. In Pilibhit’s Puranpur block alone, nearly 97,000 names were found to be repeated. Officials believe that a thorough verification could lead to the removal of up to 5 million names from the voter lists. To address this, the commission has directed a comprehensive revision exercise, similar to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaigns conducted in the past.

Higher Spending Limits for Candidates

Alongside preparations, the SEC has also revised the expenditure limits for candidates. Gram Pradhan candidates can now spend up to ₹1.25 lakh, while District Panchayat members have a ceiling of ₹2.5 lakh. The highest limit, ₹7 lakh, has been set for District Panchayat Chairpersons. The commission emphasised that these adjustments are aimed at ensuring transparency and keeping election-related spending under control, while warning that any violation of the prescribed limits will invite strict action.

Election Schedule and Ballot Preparations Underway

The election schedule will be formally announced once the process for SC/ST reservation allocation is complete. Meanwhile, the printing of ballot papers has already begun. The commission has also increased the fees for purchasing nomination forms and the security deposits required from candidates. With the identification of duplicate voters and ongoing list revisions, the SEC is focused on conducting a fair, transparent, and credible election.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Polls UP Panchayat Elections 2026 Voter List Errors UP
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Katta, Corruption, Kushasan': PM Modi's 'Jungle Raj' Jibe At Oppn As Phase 1 Polling Underway In Bihar
'Katta, Corruption, Kushasan': PM Modi's 'Jungle Raj' Jibe At Oppn As Phase 1 Polling Underway In Bihar
Cricket
'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch
'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch
India
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Cities
Air Pollution: Smog Chokes Delhi Again As Cold Intensifies, AQI Hits Dangerous Levels
Smog Chokes Delhi Again As Cold Intensifies, AQI Hits Dangerous Levels
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Women Voters Lead the Way as Bihar Turns Out in Record Numbers for First Phase Polls
Tejashwi Yadav to Cast Vote as Bihar’s First Phase Polling Begins | ABP NEWS
Bihar Election: Veena Devi Seeks Blessings, Mokama Votes in Fierce Battle Between Political Titans
Bihar Election: Bihar Votes Amid High-Stakes Battle Between Political Heavyweights in Mokama
UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget