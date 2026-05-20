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HomeNewsIndiaUP Govt Schools To Get Deep Tech Boost Under ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’ Mission

UP Govt Schools To Get Deep Tech Boost Under ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’ Mission

Various innovation-based activities will be conducted in schools during May 2026 with participation of teachers and students.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 May 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government schools will host 'Bharat Innovates 2026' for innovation exposure.
  • Students will attend tech classes, quizzes, and creative activities.
  • Program aims to foster scientific thinking and problem-solving skills.

The Yogi government is working to prepare children of Parishadiya Vidyalaya for the future by connecting them not only with bookish knowledge but also with the country’s emerging innovations and technological changes.

Through the ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’ campaign, a major initiative has been launched for the first time to connect children studying in government schools in villages and towns with deep technology, research, innovation and scientific thinking.

The government aims to ensure that children standing at the last mile of society also get the same modern learning environment that was earlier considered limited to selected institutions and big cities.

Tech-Based Classes Planned In Schools

Under the programme, the Yogi government is preparing to develop scientific thinking and an innovation culture among children in Parishadiya Vidyalaya and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) through seminars, technology-based special classes, innovation quizzes and creative activities.

As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, the ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’ programme will be organised in all Parishadiya Vidyalaya and KGBVs across the state. Various innovation-based activities will be conducted in schools during May 2026 with participation of teachers and students.

Focus On Deep Tech, Innovation Awareness And Creativity

Under the programme, seminars on the topic ‘India's evolving innovation landscape’, special classes on ‘Deep Technology’, ‘Bharat Quiz - Who Knows India's Innovation?’ competitions and essay writing activities will be organised in schools.

The aim is not only to provide theoretical knowledge but also to develop curiosity, creative thinking and problem-solving abilities among students.

Push To Expose Rural Students To Global Tech

The Yogi government’s strategy is that children studying in government schools should also be familiar with technological changes and innovations taking place in the country and the world.

For this, innovation and research-based activities are being promoted in Parishadiya Vidyalaya. Officials said that early exposure to scientific thinking and technology will help students prepare better for future challenges.

Expert Support And Documentation Of Activities

Support from local voluntary organisations and experts will also be taken for organising programmes in schools. The government has directed that activities be made more effective and participatory so that more students can take part.

Along with this, photos, videos and innovation-related information from activities organised in schools will also be documented.

Part Of Broader Education Modernisation Drive

The Yogi government is already working to modernise the education system through campaigns like the NIPUN Bharat Mission, smart classes, digital monitoring and school rejuvenation.

The ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’ campaign is being seen as part of this broader vision, under which efforts are being made to connect government schoolchildren with future technology and innovation culture.

Before You Go

Breaking: BJP vs Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s “Traitor” Comment Sparks Row

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' campaign?

It's an initiative to connect government school students with deep technology, research, innovation, and scientific thinking. The aim is to provide them with a modern learning environment.

Which schools will participate in 'Bharat Innovates 2026'?

All Parishadiya Vidyalayas and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across the state will participate. This includes government schools in villages and towns.

What kind of activities will be held under 'Bharat Innovates 2026'?

Activities will include seminars, special tech-based classes, innovation quizzes, essay writing, and creative activities. The focus is on developing scientific thinking and creativity.

What is the main goal of this campaign for students?

The goal is to expose students to emerging innovations and technological changes, fostering curiosity and problem-solving skills. This prepares them for future challenges.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Govt Schools Deep Tech Boost ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’ Mission
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