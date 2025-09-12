Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSupreme Court To Hear Bail Pleas Of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Gulfisha Fatima, And Meeran Haider In Delhi Riots Case

Supreme Court To Hear Bail Pleas Of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Gulfisha Fatima, And Meeran Haider In Delhi Riots Case

Supreme Court will hear bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Meeran Haider, and Gulfisha Fatima in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case under UAPA provisions.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 11:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The Supreme Court will hear the bail pleas of four accused, Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Meeran Haider, and Gulfisha Fatima, in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case on Friday.

The accused, booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), have challenged the Delhi High Court’s decision to deny them bail in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the North-East Delhi riots.

A bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice N V Anjaria will hear the petitions filed by Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, and Gulfisha Fatima. Meanwhile, a separate bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice K Vinod Chandran will take up the bail plea of Meeran Haider.

The 2020 Delhi riots, which erupted in the backdrop of widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), resulted in the deaths of over 50 people and injuries to hundreds. The Delhi Police had alleged that the violence was part of a premeditated conspiracy, orchestrated during the anti-CAA protests, and invoked UAPA provisions against several activists and student leaders.

Sharjeel Imam, a former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), was arrested on January 28, 2020, from Jehanabad in Bihar for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University. He has been in custody since then and was later booked under UAPA charges for his alleged role in the riots.

Umar Khalid, also a former JNU student, moved the apex court on September 10 after the Delhi High Court rejected his bail plea in the UAPA case. Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider, associated with student activism, are also facing similar charges under UAPA, which has been strongly contested by civil rights advocates and legal experts.

The case has drawn significant national attention due to the nature of the charges and the prolonged incarceration of the accused.

The Supreme Court’s decision on the bail pleas is expected to have major implications for how UAPA cases linked to protest movements are interpreted and handled.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 11:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Umar Khalid Sharjeel Imam Delhi Riots 2020 Gulfisha Fatima SUpreme COurt Meeran Haider
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Another Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria
Another Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria
India
CP Radhakrishnan Is India’s 15th Vice-President, Oath Administered By President Murmu: WATCH
CP Radhakrishnan Is India’s 15th Vice-President, Oath Administered By President Murmu: WATCH
Cities
Jadavpur University Third-Year Student Found Dead On Kolkata Campus
Jadavpur University Third-Year Student Found Dead On Kolkata Campus
OTT
Tamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’
Tamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Bihar Police On High Alert After Bomb Threat From Pakistani Handler, Security Tightened Across State
Breaking: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Likely To Become Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister, Swearing-In Expected Soon
Breaking: Incoming US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says India Must Stop Buying Russian Oil, Calls India A Key Partner
Breaking: Massive Landslide In West Sikkim’s Gyalshing, 4 Dead, 3 Missing Amid Heavy Rain
Breaking: CP Radhakrishnan To Take Oath As 15th Vice President Of India At 10 AM Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget