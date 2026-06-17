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HomeNewsIndiaUma Bharti Taken Ill En Route To Delhi, Receives Medical Attention In Muzaffarnagar

Uma Bharti Taken Ill En Route To Delhi, Receives Medical Attention In Muzaffarnagar

Former Union Minister Uma Bharti fell ill during her journey to Delhi and received medical assistance in Muzaffarnagar. After treatment, she resumed her trip to the national capital.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 02:12 PM (IST)

Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti was taken ill while travelling by road from Haridwar to Delhi in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, officials said on Wednesday.

Bharti, 67, was provided first aid and medical attention at the spot on Tuesday evening following which she resumed her journey towards Delhi, Muzaffarnagar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sunil Tewatia said.

The BJP leader's convoy was stopped near a petrol pump close to Sindhawali village after she complained of health issues.

A medical team examined her and found that her blood pressure was elevated and she had swelling in her leg, the CMO said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
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Former Union Minister Medical Aid Muzaffarnagar News Health Scare Uma Bharti Health
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