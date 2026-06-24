Ujjain land 'scam': BJP calls Congress allegations against CM Mohan Yadav baseless

Bhopal, Jun 23 (PTI): Terming the land scam allegations against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as "baseless", state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal on Tuesday said that whenever the state has had a chief minister from the backward classes, the Congress has attempted to weaken him.

In a late-night video message, he said, "The allegations levelled by the Congress party against our Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are completely baseless.

Noting that this was done in an attempt to create confusion, Khandelwal said, "I believe there is absolutely no truth in this." He emphasised that according to the nomination filed by Chief Minister Yadav in 2023, he owns 17 acres of land, which has remained unchanged even as of 2026.

Additionally, Khandelwal noted that there has been no change in the 12.29 acres of land registered in the name of Yadav's wife, Seema Yadav. He also mentioned that the 16 acres owned by the Chief Minister's son, Vaibhav Yadav, before 2023, have not increased since he assumed office.

“All of this land has been in his name since before the implementation of the Master Plan,” Khandelwal said.

Furthermore, he clarified that the 10-acre land purchased by his daughter-in-law, Shalini Yadav, in 2025 is situated outside the 'master plan area' and does not fall within a developed or commercial zone.

So far, no leader from the ruling BJP has commented on this issue, and Khandelwal's response came late at night.

On Tuesday, the Congress party termed the alleged land scam in Ujjain as "plunder of Mahakal's land" and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and a judicial inquiry into the allegations.

State Congress President Jitu Patwari held a press conference in Bhopal, where he called for an investigation by a sitting Supreme Court judge. He questioned how the chief minister’s family's land allegedly increased from 100 acres to 335 acres after he took office.

Citing an Indian Express report, Patwari claimed that since December 2023, Yadav and his family have purchased a significant amount of land — at least 137 plots totalling 168 acres. He stated that the value of this land is estimated at Rs 45 crore, with most plots located in areas where the government announced road projects and land use changes.

"The media reports that have surfaced today are extremely worrying. The chief minister is not just an individual; he represents the entire state. Therefore, if such serious allegations are made against him, it will be a grave matter." The dignity of the state is hurt," he told PTI Videos.

In response, Khandelwal addressed claims about the Siddhivinayak Company, which Congress leaders referenced, noting that it held approximately 68 acres of land during the 2023 Assembly elections, which has now decreased to around 65 acres.

He mentioned that Yadav resigned as a director of the company in 2017, indicating that he has no connection to its current operations.

Khandelwal also stated that the relatives mentioned in the Congress allegations do not have ties to the chief minister or his family, as they are independent entities.

He claimed that there are serious discrepancies in the facts presented by the Congress regarding them as well, and that the BJP will present its own version and take necessary actions.

He alleged that all of this land ownership existed before the implementation of the 'master plan'.

"The Congress is targeting an OBC Chief Minister of the state. Whenever this state has had a Chief Minister from the OBC community, be it Uma Bharti, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, or Mohan Yadav, the Congress has attempted to weaken them by conspiring against them," Khandelwal said. PTI MAS MPL MPL

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