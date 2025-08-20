Train Passengers To Soon Pay For Extra Baggage Just Like Airlines. Check Charges

The Indian Railways is set to tighten its luggage policy, making train travel more like air travel by enforcing baggage limits for passengers. Travellers carrying luggage beyond the permitted limit will soon have to pay additional charges.

Railways have prescribed different weight limits depending on the class of travel. Passengers in AC First Class can carry up to 70 kg of luggage without extra charges, while the allowance for AC Second Class is 50 kg. Those in AC Third Class and Sleeper Class can carry 40 kg, and the limit for General Class is 35 kg.

Beyond these limits, passengers will have to pay a fee. An additional 10 kg is allowed with a nominal charge, but baggage exceeding even that must be booked separately through the luggage booking counter. Failure to do so will attract fines, in addition to booking charges.

Weighing Machines To Be Installed

Although luggage rules have existed previously, enforcement was minimal due to the absence of weighing facilities at most stations. To implement the new system, electronic weighing machines will be installed at key railway stations. The move aims to prevent overcrowding, maintain order inside trains, and ensure fair use of space for all passengers.

The rules are being introduced in phases, starting with select stations under the Lucknow and Prayagraj railway divisions. These include Prayagraj, Prayagraj Chheoki, Subedarganj, Mirzapur, Banaras, Kanpur, Govindpuri, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, and Lucknow Charbagh.

Railway officials said the initiative will be monitored closely before expanding nationwide.