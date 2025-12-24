50 Kg Gold Missing From Tirupati’s Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple, Vigilance Probe Ordered

A fresh controversy has surfaced at the historic Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati with the vigilance wing of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) launching an investigation into allegations that nearly 50 kilograms of gold went missing during renovation works on the temple’s Vimana Gopuram.

The probe focuses on the gold-plating work carried out on the Vimana Gopuram, a sacred structure that crowns the temple.

Sanctioned Gold Vs Actual Plating Raises Questions

According to available details, the TTD had approved the use of 100 kilograms of gold for the Vimana Gopuram project. The work plan reportedly called for the gold to be applied in nine layers to ensure durability and adherence to traditional standards. However, complaints now allege that only two layers were actually plated, sparking suspicions that a substantial portion of the sanctioned gold was either misused or diverted, as per local reports.

Adding to the concerns are claims that the original contractor did not execute the project directly and instead sub-leased the work to other parties, potentially bypassing oversight mechanisms. Vigilance officials are now examining whether procedural lapses or deliberate mismanagement contributed to the alleged shortfall.

Alleged Idol Damage, Expanding Scope of Probe

The controversy has widened further with allegations that around 30 idols were damaged or destroyed during the renovation work. While TTD officials had earlier rejected these claims, the vigilance department has now stepped in to independently verify them. As part of the inquiry, officials are collecting statements from complainants and questioning workers and supervisors associated with the project.

The investigation is also unfolding against the backdrop of other ongoing probes, including alleged thefts from the Tirumala Parakamani, concerns over adulterated ghee supplies used in temple rituals, and irregularities in the procurement of temple garments.

On December 23, 2025, Tirumala Updates posted on X that the vigilance department had formally begun examining the alleged scarcity of gold linked to the Vimana Gopuram works, bringing the issue into sharper public focus.

Past Incidents, Administrative Oversight

This is not the first time the Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple has been hit by such controversies. In February 2019, three golden crowns weighing about 1.3 kilograms were stolen from the processional deities of Lord Govindaraja Swamy and his consorts, Bhudevi and Sridevi. That theft occurred during a brief window when the temple doors were closed for rituals, highlighting longstanding concerns over security.

The gold for the current Vimana Gopuram project was allocated during the YSRCP regime in 2022–23. Reports suggest that senior TTD officials at the time were cautious about the issue becoming public, given its sensitivity.

The vigilance inquiry is now tasked with establishing how much gold was actually used, whether idols were damaged, and whether corruption or administrative lapses played a role.