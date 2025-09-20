Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tirumala To Build Venkateswara Temple In Belagavi For Karnataka, Goa & Maha Devotees

Financed by the Srivani Trust, it aims to serve devotees from North Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra, reducing the need to travel to Tirumala.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 05:23 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, Sep 20 (PTI) The TTD board said it has approved the construction of a new temple in Belagavi, aimed at benefiting devotees from North Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra.

The announcement was made by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board member S Naresh Kumar at a press conference held at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Malleswaram.

In a statement, the TTD said the resolution was passed at the board meeting on September 16.

“Like the temples already established in Bengaluru and other parts of the country, the Belagavi temple will bring Lord Venkateswara closer to devotees in this region. Instead of travelling to Tirumala each time, devotees will have the blessing of Swamy locally,” Kumar said.

The temple is proposed near Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi and will be constructed through the Srivani Trust, he added.

TTD chairman B R Naidu is expected to visit Belagavi soon to review the site and oversee the next steps, Kumar said. PTI AMP SSK

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 05:23 PM (IST)
