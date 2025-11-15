‘Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai’ Posters Of Nitish Kumar Go Viral As NDA Sweeps Bihar Election 2025

Patna witnessed a scene of high energy on Frida as early trends of Bihar Election 2025 started rolling in. While the NDA surged ahead with a record-breaking performance, winning 202 out of 243 seats, a dramatic poster outside the BJP office became the unexpected centre of attraction. The massive banner, declaring “Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai”, featured Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar standing next to a crouching tiger, immediately grabbing public and media attention.

A Poster That Turned Into A Political Moment

#WATCH | Bihar: "Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai" banners depicting Nitish Kumar seen outside BJP office in Patna.



NDA registered a historic landslide victory in #BiharElection2025, winning 202 of the 243 seats in the state. pic.twitter.com/3ttPuwhgbx — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2025

As the Election Commission released the first strong trends of the day, the poster appeared outside Nitish Kumar’s residence and soon after began circulating widely across Patna. The bold visual, Kumar in a calm yet confident pose beside a tiger, revived a well-known political metaphor used frequently by JD(U) supporters whenever debates arise about the Chief Minister’s political relevance.

Within minutes, party workers and locals gathered near the banner, taking photos, recording videos, and sharing the moment online. Vehicles passing through the area slowed down to catch a glimpse, turning the spot into an impromptu crowd-puller. For many JDU supporters, this poster felt like an early signal of victory, symbolising strength, continuity, and the Chief Minister’s enduring presence in Bihar’s political landscape.

JDU’s Message Of Stability Echoes Through Patna

Right next to the tiger poster stood another massive JDU banner featuring Nitish Kumar’s photograph along with images of local party leaders. The message on it read, “Bihar ke Yashasvi Mukhyamantri Shri Nitish Kumar ji the, hain aur rahenge.”

This reinforced the party’s narrative of steadfast leadership at a time when election results were yet to be formally declared.

As anticipation built across the state, the imagery of Nitish Kumar standing alongside the tiger set the tone for what would become a sweeping mandate for the NDA.