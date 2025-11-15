Chirag Paswan Congratulates Nitish Kumar On NDA’s Historic Bihar Win And Praises Alliance Unity

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 15 (ANI): Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday, along with his party delegation, met with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence in Patna.

Paswan extended his wishes to CM Nitish Kumar on the National Democratic Alliance's resounding success in the Bihar assembly elections.

"I met the CM, congratulated him and extended him best wishes. NDA registered a historic victory under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. So, a delegation of LJP(RV) met him and congratulated him," Chirag Paswan told reporters after meeting CM Nitish Kumar.

The Union Minister expressed happiness, stating that CM Nitish Kumar appreciated the role of every alliance partner in the NDA, hitting out at the opposition for promoting "misleading" people by setting up a false narrative between JD(U) and LJP (RV).

"I am delighted that the CM appreciated the role of every alliance partner in the NDA. He supported the LJP(RV) candidate when he went to vote. In Alauli, where I vote, I supported the JD(U) candidate. This shows that those were misleading regarding JD(U) and LJP(RV) and were just setting a false narrative," Paswan added.

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats in the state; meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan could only secure 35 seats.

NDA secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200 mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Indian National Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) - one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat.

The Bihar assembly elections were conducted across two phases on November 6 and 11, respectively. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the NDA's sweeping victory in Bihar has opened the path for the BJP in next year's assembly elections. He said the party will end "jungle raj" in West Bengal.

Addressing a victory function at the party's headquarters here, PM Modi took several jibes at Congress and RJD following the results of the Bihar polls in which the two parties were decimated.

The PM referred to some states and union territories where the BJP has never formed a government of its own and said the massive victory in Bihar has infused party workers in Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal with new energy.

