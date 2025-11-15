Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeElection 2025Chirag Paswan Congratulates Nitish Kumar On NDA’s Historic Bihar Win And Praises Alliance Unity

Chirag Paswan Congratulates Nitish Kumar On NDA’s Historic Bihar Win And Praises Alliance Unity

Chirag Paswan met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna to congratulate him on the NDA’s sweeping victory in the 2025 Bihar elections.

By : ANI | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 15 (ANI): Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday, along with his party delegation, met with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence in Patna.

Paswan extended his wishes to CM Nitish Kumar on the National Democratic Alliance's resounding success in the Bihar assembly elections.

"I met the CM, congratulated him and extended him best wishes. NDA registered a historic victory under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. So, a delegation of LJP(RV) met him and congratulated him," Chirag Paswan told reporters after meeting CM Nitish Kumar.

The Union Minister expressed happiness, stating that CM Nitish Kumar appreciated the role of every alliance partner in the NDA, hitting out at the opposition for promoting "misleading" people by setting up a false narrative between JD(U) and LJP (RV).

"I am delighted that the CM appreciated the role of every alliance partner in the NDA. He supported the LJP(RV) candidate when he went to vote. In Alauli, where I vote, I supported the JD(U) candidate. This shows that those were misleading regarding JD(U) and LJP(RV) and were just setting a false narrative," Paswan added.

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats in the state; meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan could only secure 35 seats.

NDA secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200 mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Indian National Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) - one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat.

The Bihar assembly elections were conducted across two phases on November 6 and 11, respectively. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the NDA's sweeping victory in Bihar has opened the path for the BJP in next year's assembly elections. He said the party will end "jungle raj" in West Bengal.

Addressing a victory function at the party's headquarters here, PM Modi took several jibes at Congress and RJD following the results of the Bihar polls in which the two parties were decimated.

The PM referred to some states and union territories where the BJP has never formed a government of its own and said the massive victory in Bihar has infused party workers in Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal with new energy.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chirag Paswan Bihar Politics NITISH KUMAR Bihar Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
Election 2025
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
India
9 Killed, 27 Injured In Blast At J&K's Nowgam Police Station While Handling Explosives Seized In Faridabad
9 Killed, 27 Injured As Explosives Seized In Faridabad Detonate In J&K's Nowgam Police Station
Election 2025
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Electronics Shop Engulfed in Massive Fire on Ezra Street
Jammu And Kashmir News: Massive naugam police station blast during explosive testing
Naugam Police Station Blast: Naugam police station blast kills 9, injures 29 during explosive testing
Jammu And Kashmir News: Deadly Naugam Blast Kills 9, Injures 29 As Probe Intensifies
Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget