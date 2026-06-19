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HomeNewsIndia'The 10th Schedule Is Against Them': Abhishek Banerjee's Sharp Attack At TMC Rebels

'The 10th Schedule Is Against Them': Abhishek Banerjee's Sharp Attack At TMC Rebels

Following the meeting, Banerjee explained why he considers the merger "invalid" and repeatedly referred to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which governs the anti-defection law.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Abhishek Banerjee met Speaker regarding 20 rebel TMC MPs.
  • TMC disputes rebels' merger, citing anti-defection law invalidity.
  • Banerjee argues two-thirds of *entire party* must merge.

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with several party MPs to raise objections to the merger announced by 20 rebel TMC MPs.

Following the meeting, Banerjee explained why he considers the merger "invalid" and repeatedly referred to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which governs the anti-defection law.

Holding up copies of 20 disqualification petitions submitted to the Speaker, Banerjee said, "The 10th Schedule is against them, against these people who claim to have formed a separate group."

Banerjee Cites Two Key Provisions Of Anti-Defection Law

Countering the rebels' position, Banerjee relied on two provisions of the Tenth Schedule.

"One should be disqualified from Lok Sabha once they decide to join another party."

"Merger only valid if two-thirds of the entire party merges into another, and not just members of the legislative party."

His remarks came days after 20 rebel TMC MPs informed the Lok Sabha Speaker that they had merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a Tripura-based political party.

The move prompted Banerjee to seek an audience with the Speaker and present the Trinamool Congress's objections.

What The Tenth Schedule Says

The Tenth Schedule of the Constitution lays down India's anti-defection law, which was introduced to curb defections by legislators for political or personal gain.

Under the law, a legislator can be disqualified if they voluntarily leave their political party or vote against the party's official direction in the legislature.

However, Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule provides an exception. Disqualification does not apply if the original political party merges with another political party and at least two-thirds of the members of that party's legislature wing support the merger.

Before the rebels announced their merger, TMC MP Mahua Moitra had argued that merely having the support of a group of MPs does not automatically create a recognised faction under the anti-defection law.

The anti-defection law earlier contained a "split" provision that protected legislators if at least one-third of a party's members broke away. That provision was removed in 2003 after repeated instances of misuse.

TMC Seeks Disqualification Of Rebel MPs

Banerjee urged the Speaker to disqualify the rebel MPs, arguing that their actions amounted to voluntarily leaving the party.

He pointed to their decision to break away, elect a Lok Sabha leader, appoint a chief whip and seek separate seating arrangements in Parliament.

"So if (they) have been elected on a symbol and (are) claiming after two years that they are joining a new party, their membership should go," he said.

Banerjee also maintained that the requirement of support from two-thirds of members applies to the political party as a whole and not merely to its legislative wing.

TMC MPs Saugata Roy, Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra were also part of the delegation that met the Lok Sabha Speaker at Parliament House.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Abhishek Banerjee meet the Lok Sabha Speaker?

Abhishek Banerjee met the Speaker to object to the merger of 20 rebel TMC MPs. He presented disqualification petitions, arguing the merger is invalid under the anti-defection law.

What was Abhishek Banerjee's main argument against the rebel MPs' merger?

Banerjee argued the merger is invalid because it did not involve two-thirds of the entire TMC party, not just the legislative wing. He also claimed the rebels should be disqualified for voluntarily leaving the party.

What action did the rebel TMC MPs take that prompted Trinamool's objection?

The 20 rebel TMC MPs informed the Lok Sabha Speaker that they had merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). This move prompted Abhishek Banerjee to seek their disqualification.

What is the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution?

The Tenth Schedule contains India's anti-defection law. It aims to prevent legislators from switching parties for personal or political gain and outlines conditions for disqualification.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 08:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Mamata Banerjee TMC Mamata Banerjee .TMC TMC Rebels Abhishek Banerjee Cites 10th Schedule 10th Schedule
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