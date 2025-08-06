Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTelangana Woman, Lover Kill Husband By Pouring Pesticide Into His Ears After Watching YouTube Video; 3 Held

Telangana Woman, Lover Kill Husband By Pouring Pesticide Into His Ears After Watching YouTube Video; 3 Held

Telangana police arrested Ramadevi, her lover Rajayya, and his friend Srinivas for the premeditated murder of Ramadevi's husband, Sampath.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 04:42 PM (IST)

In a case of premeditated murder, Telangana police have arrested a woman, her lover and his friend for the calculated killing of her husband in Karimnagar district. The accused have been identified as Ramadevi, her partner Karre Rajayya (50), and his associate Srinivas. The trio is accused of murdering Ramadevi’s husband, 45-year-old Sampath, a sanitation worker employed at the district library and a resident of Subashnagar.

Investigations revealed that Sampath had a history of alcohol abuse and domestic quarrels. Meanwhile, Ramadevi, who ran a small eatery to support her family, began an affair with Rajayya, whom she met during her business dealings, as per a report on NDTV.

Man Poured Pesticide To Kill Lover's Husband

According to police, the crime was inspired by a YouTube video that claimed death could be induced by pouring pesticide or herbicide into a person’s ear, reported Telangana Today. After learning of this disturbing method, Ramadevi allegedly shared the idea with Rajayya. Along with Srinivas, the group hatched a plan to execute the murder.

On July 29, the conspirators took Sampath to the Bommakal flyover, luring him with alcohol. Once he became heavily intoxicated and unresponsive, Rajayya allegedly administered the pesticide into his ear, leading to Sampath’s death.

In an attempt to cover their tracks, Ramadevi filed a missing person complaint the following day and later pretended to be shocked upon “finding” the body. However, her behavior during the investigation raised suspicion—particularly her insistence on avoiding a post-mortem examination.

Police grew wary and began tracking the trio’s phone records, locations and reviewing CCTV footage. The digital trail ultimately led to their arrest. During questioning, all three reportedly confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, taking another person’s life is a grave criminal offense under Indian law. Resorting to cruel methods such as poisoning using pesticides — especially after referring to online platforms like YouTube — reflects a deeply disturbing misuse of technology and intent.

ALSO READ: Dharali Weather Today: IMD Issues Alert For Heavy Rain After Cloudburst, Schools Shut — Check Forecast

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 04:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Uttarkashi Cloudburst Death Toll Rises To 5; CM Pushkar Dhami Reviews Damage On Ground — Updates
Uttarkashi Cloudburst Death Toll Rises To 5; CM Pushkar Dhami Reviews Damage On Ground
Business
Stock Market Extends Losing Streak; Sensex Sheds 166 Points As RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged
Stock Market Extends Losing Streak; Sensex Sheds 166 Points As RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged
India
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
World
Trump’s Rooftop Walk And Nuclear Joke Sparks Reactions Amid Russia Tensions
Donald Trump Jokes About Nuclear Missiles While Standing On White House Rooftop
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
One Year After Hasina, Bangladesh's Islamist Anarchy Continues | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget