In a case of premeditated murder, Telangana police have arrested a woman, her lover and his friend for the calculated killing of her husband in Karimnagar district. The accused have been identified as Ramadevi, her partner Karre Rajayya (50), and his associate Srinivas. The trio is accused of murdering Ramadevi’s husband, 45-year-old Sampath, a sanitation worker employed at the district library and a resident of Subashnagar.

Investigations revealed that Sampath had a history of alcohol abuse and domestic quarrels. Meanwhile, Ramadevi, who ran a small eatery to support her family, began an affair with Rajayya, whom she met during her business dealings, as per a report on NDTV.

Man Poured Pesticide To Kill Lover's Husband

According to police, the crime was inspired by a YouTube video that claimed death could be induced by pouring pesticide or herbicide into a person’s ear, reported Telangana Today. After learning of this disturbing method, Ramadevi allegedly shared the idea with Rajayya. Along with Srinivas, the group hatched a plan to execute the murder.

On July 29, the conspirators took Sampath to the Bommakal flyover, luring him with alcohol. Once he became heavily intoxicated and unresponsive, Rajayya allegedly administered the pesticide into his ear, leading to Sampath’s death.

In an attempt to cover their tracks, Ramadevi filed a missing person complaint the following day and later pretended to be shocked upon “finding” the body. However, her behavior during the investigation raised suspicion—particularly her insistence on avoiding a post-mortem examination.

Police grew wary and began tracking the trio’s phone records, locations and reviewing CCTV footage. The digital trail ultimately led to their arrest. During questioning, all three reportedly confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, taking another person’s life is a grave criminal offense under Indian law. Resorting to cruel methods such as poisoning using pesticides — especially after referring to online platforms like YouTube — reflects a deeply disturbing misuse of technology and intent.



ALSO READ: Dharali Weather Today: IMD Issues Alert For Heavy Rain After Cloudburst, Schools Shut — Check Forecast