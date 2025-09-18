Six Maoists Surrender In Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem Under ‘Operation Cheyutha’

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (PTI) Six members of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Thursday, police said. The six Maoist cadres from Chhattisgarh, including an Area Committee Member (ACM), surrendered before Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police B Rohit Raju, under "Operation Cheyutha" initiative conducted by police and CRPF, aimed at development and welfare of the tribal people.

The members of the outlawed outfit, after learning about the facilities provided by the Telangana state government and the police department, decided to leave the CPI (Maoist) and lead a peaceful life with their families, an official release said.

Under the "Operation Cheyutha" programme, since January 2025, a total of 320 Maoist members have surrendered and they have now received appropriate rehabilitation facilities, it said.

The Telangana government and police department urged other Maoist members to abandon violence and choose a peaceful life.

Significant infrastructure improvements such as roads, schools, hospitals, drinking water, and electricity have been made in tribal areas, it said.

The Telangana government and Police Department are committed to the overall development and welfare of tribal people, the release added. PTI VVK VVK KH

