Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday led the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Grounds, marking the 77th anniversary of Hyderabad’s integration into the Indian Union. The day commemorates the end of Nizam rule in 1948 and the success of Operation Polo, which brought the princely state under democratic governance.

The celebration was part of the Centre’s broader initiative to give official recognition to September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day, a demand that has gained momentum in recent years.

Rajnath Singh Unfurls National Flag

The programme, organised by the Central Government, began with the unfurling of the national flag and a formal salute by contingents from the Army Navy, and Air Force. Singh also paid homage at the Military Martyrs’ Monument and laid a wreath at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a decisive role in Hyderabad’s accession.

Addressing the ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrations, Rajnath Singh said, as per PTI, “‘Johar Telangana.’ I extend my greetings to all on this day. This day is observed as a glorious chapter in Indian history. I thank CAPF soldiers for their contributions.”

#WATCH | Telangana: On the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurls the National Flag at Parade Grounds, in Secunderabad. pic.twitter.com/6Pnq4hlpLI — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025



ALSO READ: Armed Gang In Military Uniforms Robs SBI Branch In Karnataka, Escapes With 50 Kg Gold, Rs 8 Crore

Senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, joined the occasion. Posters and banners placed around the venue highlighted the historic struggle and its significance in India’s nation-building journey.

Telangana Liberation Day Significance

BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud underlined the symbolic overlap of three important events — Telangana Liberation Day, Vishwakarma Jayanti, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, reported Hans India. He said the convergence of these milestones highlights India’s cultural diversity and democratic spirit.