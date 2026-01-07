Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Eight Students Fall Ill After Having Mid-Day Meal In Telangana

Eight Students Fall Ill After Having Mid-Day Meal In Telangana

Eight Telangana students fall ill after a mid-day meal at a government school, prompting investigation and raising concerns over food safety standards.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 10:45 AM (IST)

Eight students at a government school in Telangana fell seriously ill after consuming their mid-day meal on Tuesday, triggering panic among parents and school staff. The students, studying at Boys Primary School in Malatummeda village, Nagireddypet Mandal, Nizamabad district, complained of severe stomach pain and nausea shortly after eating lunch.

Incident At Malatummeda Village School

On Tuesday, as the condition of eight children deteriorated rapidly, school staff immediately arranged transport to the government hospital in Ellareddy using ambulances and local vehicles.

Hospital doctors said that prima facie it appears to be a case of food poisoning. All eight children are currently undergoing treatment and are reported to be in stable condition. The sudden hospitalization caused panic in the village, with many parents rushing to the school and hospital upon hearing the news.

Rising Parental Anger and Questions on Oversight

The incident has sparked widespread anger among parents, who blamed the Education Department and the agencies responsible for preparing mid-day meals. Concerns were raised over the lack of regular quality checks, the hygiene of school kitchens, and the safety of ingredients used in meals.

“This is a serious warning for the administration. Lives of innocent children are being put at risk due to negligence,” said one concerned parent. Previous reports of contaminated food and worms in Telangana government school meals have already raised questions about the effectiveness of monitoring and inspection systems.

Investigation & Preventive Measures

Following the incident, local education officials and police launched an investigation. Samples of the remaining food have been sent for lab testing and authorities are examining whether proper cooking standards, hygiene practices, and ingredient quality checks were followed.

Villagers and public representatives are demanding strict action against the mid-day meal worker and supervisory officials responsible for the negligence. Authorities have emphasized that the immediate focus remains on ensuring the children’s health and recovery, but the episode serves as a warning to strengthen food safety and hygiene measures in government schools.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana
