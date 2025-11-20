'I Hope The New Govt...': Tejashwi Yadav Congratulates Nitish Kumar On Taking Oath As Bihar CM

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday extended warm congratulations to JD(U) president Nitish Kumar after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at Gandhi Maidan. Yadav said he hoped the new NDA government would fulfil its commitments and rise to the expectations of the people.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Best wishes to all the ministers who took oath as members of the Council of Ministers. I hope the new government will live up to the hopes and expectations of responsible citizens, fulfil its promises and bring positive, qualitative changes to the lives of people in Bihar,” Tejashwi Yadav said in a social media post.

आदरणीय श्री नीतीश कुमार जी को बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई। मंत्रिपरिषद् के सदस्य के रूप में शपथ लेने वाले बिहार सरकार के सभी मंत्रियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



आशा है नई सरकार जिम्मेदारीपूर्ण लोगों की आशाओं और अपेक्षाओं पर खरा उतर अपने वादों एवं घोषणाओं को… — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 20, 2025

Nitish Kumar Sworn In, 21 Ministers Take Oath

Altogether, 22 members including Nitish Kumar were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Kumar took oath on the Constitution of India. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, and several senior NDA leaders. Chief ministers from multiple NDA-ruled states were also present.

Nitish Kumar, 71, currently a member of the legislative council, did not contest the assembly elections. One of the country’s longest-serving chief ministers, he has held the top post in Bihar for nearly 19 years. His political career has been marked by frequent realignments, earning him the nickname ‘Paltu Ram’, even as supporters refer to him as ‘Sushasan Babu’ for his focus on governance.

NDA Returns To Power In Bihar

In the recently concluded assembly polls, the NDA secured a strong victory, winning 202 of the 243 seats. The BJP emerged with 89 seats, JD(U) won 85, LJP(RV) bagged 19, HAM secured 5, and RLM won 4 seats, enabling the alliance to comfortably return to power in the state.