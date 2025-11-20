Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'I Hope The New Govt...': Tejashwi Yadav Congratulates Nitish Kumar On Taking Oath As Bihar CM

'I Hope The New Govt...': Tejashwi Yadav Congratulates Nitish Kumar On Taking Oath As Bihar CM

Tejashwi Yadav congratulated Kumar, hoping the new NDA government fulfills its promises.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday extended warm congratulations to JD(U) president Nitish Kumar after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at Gandhi Maidan. Yadav said he hoped the new NDA government would fulfil its commitments and rise to the expectations of the people.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Best wishes to all the ministers who took oath as members of the Council of Ministers. I hope the new government will live up to the hopes and expectations of responsible citizens, fulfil its promises and bring positive, qualitative changes to the lives of people in Bihar,” Tejashwi Yadav said in a social media post.

Nitish Kumar Sworn In, 21 Ministers Take Oath

Altogether, 22 members including Nitish Kumar were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Kumar took oath on the Constitution of India. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, and several senior NDA leaders. Chief ministers from multiple NDA-ruled states were also present.

Nitish Kumar, 71, currently a member of the legislative council, did not contest the assembly elections. One of the country’s longest-serving chief ministers, he has held the top post in Bihar for nearly 19 years. His political career has been marked by frequent realignments, earning him the nickname ‘Paltu Ram’, even as supporters refer to him as ‘Sushasan Babu’ for his focus on governance.

NDA Returns To Power In Bihar

In the recently concluded assembly polls, the NDA secured a strong victory, winning 202 of the 243 seats. The BJP emerged with 89 seats, JD(U) won 85, LJP(RV) bagged 19, HAM secured 5, and RLM won 4 seats, enabling the alliance to comfortably return to power in the state.

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tejashwi Yadav 'tejashwi Yadav NITISH KUMAR BIHAR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Trump Claims PM Modi Said 'We Are Not Going To War' On Call With Him After 350% Tariff Warning
Trump Claims PM Modi Said 'We Are Not Going To War' On Call With Him After 350% Tariff Warning
Cities
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
World
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
Entertainment
Orry Summoned In Rs 252-Crore Drug Racket Probe; What Is The Case?
Orry Summoned In Rs 252-Crore Drug Racket Probe; What Is The Case?
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Leaders from Across NDA States Displays Powerful Show of Unity
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Thanks People of Bihar with His Signature Gamchha Wave
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs and 26 other leaders take oath
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: After resounding mandate, Nitish Kumar to take oath for 10th time
Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget