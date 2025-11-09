Tej Pratap Yadav Wishes Brother Tejashwi On Birthday With Special Message

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTej Pratap Yadav Wishes Brother Tejashwi On Birthday With Special Message

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The theme of brotherhood has once again made headlines amid Bihar’s political buzz. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, extended birthday wishes to his younger brother and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, but coupled his greeting with a startling remark.

Tej Pratap said, “My life is in danger; people might even get me killed.” He added, “Best wishes to Tejashwi on his birthday. My blessings are always with him, may he continue to progress.”

Once united on the same political front, the two brothers are now contesting the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 from different parties. Tej Pratap’s statement has once again stirred political chatter in the state.

Tej Pratap Gets Y-Plus Security

Recently, the central government upgraded Tej Pratap Yadav’s security to the Y-Plus category, following a report from security agencies expressing concern over his safety. As per the Union Home Ministry’s directive, CRPF personnel will now be deployed for his protection. His inclusion in the VIP protection list, coming soon after his “threat” remark, is being viewed as politically significant.

Tej Pratap Yadav is deeply engaged in preparations for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. His party, the Jan Shakti Janata Dal, has fielded more than 40 candidates across the state, with Tej Pratap himself contesting from Mahua constituency.

Actively addressing election rallies and connecting with voters, he insists that this time the people want change, and he’s ready to lead that change with the power of youth.

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
