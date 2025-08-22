Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIMD Issues Yellow, Orange Alerts For Tamil Nadu; Chennai To See Moderate Rainfall

IMD Issues Yellow, Orange Alerts For Tamil Nadu; Chennai To See Moderate Rainfall

On Friday (August 22), yellow alerts have been issued for several districts in Tamil Nadu with orange alerts for heavy rainfall in Chengalpattu, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Villupuram

22 Aug 2025 04:10 PM (IST)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning across several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Friday and Saturday, August 22–23. Alerts have been issued for multiple districts, with heavy rain likely in some areas. In Chennai, the weather department said skies will remain partly cloudy with the maximum temperature around 33°C and minimum temperature about 27°C.

“One or two spells of light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning are likely in some parts of the city,” the forecast noted.

Orange, Yellow Alerts Issued In Tamil Nadu

For Friday (Aug 22), a yellow alert has been issued for Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts, along with Puducherry, where isolated heavy showers are expected. Additionally, an orange alert has been sounded for Chengalpattu, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts, warning of moderate thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall at one or two places.

For Saturday (Aug 23), heavy rain is expected at isolated locations in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram districts and Karaikal region, for which a yellow alert has been issued.

The IMD has cautioned residents in affected regions about possible waterlogging, slippery roads and traffic disruptions, particularly in areas under the orange alert.

Meanwhile, a fresh low-pressure area is expected to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the Odisha–West Bengal coasts, around August 25, which may bring more widespread rainfall in the coming week.

Rainfall activity in the past 24 hours was recorded at isolated places across Tamil Nadu with Okkiyam Thoraipakkam (12 mm), Injambakkam and Raja Annamalaipuram (11 mm each), and Adyar Zone (10 mm) in Chennai reporting notable showers. Puducherry saw very light rain, while Karaikal remained largely dry.

22 Aug 2025 04:10 PM (IST)
