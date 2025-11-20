Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaVijay Set To Resume Political Tour Days After Karur Tragedy; TVK Seeks Nod For Dec 4 Salem Rally

TVK leader Vijay will resume his political outreach in Salem on December 4, seeking permission for a public rally after suspending events due to a tragic stampede in Karur.

By : IANS | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Nov 20 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay is preparing to restart his political outreach after a brief pause, and details of his next campaign destination have now emerged.

According to party sources, Vijay will resume his tour in Tamil Nadu's Salem, where the TVK has sought official permission to hold a major public rally on December 4.

The TVK Chief had suspended all public events following the tragic incident on September 27, when 41 people lost their lives in a stampede-like situation during his rally at Veluchamipuram near Karur.

The tragedy led to a month-long halt in the party's field activities and an internal reassessment of administrative and organisational processes.

In the weeks that followed, TVK intensified its internal restructuring.

A special general body meeting of the party was recently convened at a private venue in Mamallapuram, presided over by Vijay himself.

The meeting reportedly focused on streamlining organisational responsibilities, strengthening district units, and preparing the party for its next phase of statewide outreach.

With internal processes back on track, the TVK Chief has now decided to restart his public engagements.

The TVK state executive committee has submitted a formal petition to the Salem Municipal Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Abhinapu seeking permission to hold a public meeting in the city on December 4.

The petition said that the party is seeking approval for one of three possible venues: Fort Maidan, Bose Maidan, or the open grounds at Sheelanayakkanpatti.

The TVK has also requested adequate security arrangements and police assistance for the event.

Party insiders have indicated that Vijay plans to visit two districts each week as part of his renewed campaign plan.

Unlike his earlier approach -- where he addressed public gatherings only on weekends -- the actor-turned-political leader is now expected to hold events on weekdays as well.

In line with this revised strategy, the proposed Salem meeting has been scheduled for a Thursday.

The move marks a significant step in reviving TVK's on-ground momentum ahead of the upcoming political season.

If permission is granted, the Salem rally will be Vijay's first major public address after the Karur tragedy, and is expected to draw large crowds, with the party machinery already beginning preparatory work across the Salem region.

Vijay's re-entry into active campaigning is likely to energise party cadres and signal TVK's intent to push forward with its expansion plans despite recent setbacks.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Tags :
Vijay Tamil NAdu TVK
