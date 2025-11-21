Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaUdhayanidhi Calls Sanskrit A ‘Dead Language’; BJP Slams Remark As 'Irresponsible'

Udhayanidhi Calls Sanskrit A ‘Dead Language’; BJP Slams Remark As 'Irresponsible'

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin called Sanskrit a "dead language" while criticising the Union government's funding disparity between Tamil and Sanskrit development.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday called Sanskrit "a dead language," drawing a sharp response from the BJP which said leaders must be more responsible while making remarks.

The DMK leader was addressing a book release event, where he criticised the Union government for allotting only Rs 150 crore for Tamil Development.

In contrast, Sanskrit, "a dead language", was getting Rs 2,400 crore, he said.

Taking offence to his terminology, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan told PTI Videos that no one has the right to call any language dead, especially the one that is still used today in prayers and rituals across the country.

"This mindset of appreciating one language only by putting down another is fundamentally wrong, and leaders must be more responsible when they speak about language and culture," she said.

According to her, even Tamil has many inclusions from Sanskrit.

"Tamil is an open-hearted language that has absorbed words and ideas from many tongues, including Sanskrit. This shows its strength, not its weakness," she said. PTI JR SA

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanskrit BJP Udhayanidhi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
First Visual: Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes At Dubai Air Show; Massive Fireball Caught On Camera
First Visual: Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes At Dubai Air Show; Massive Fireball Caught On Camera
India
Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes During Aerial Display At Dubai Air Show
Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes During Aerial Display At Dubai Air Show
World
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Cities
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Smoothens Road To Kabul, But It Will Always Pass Through Islamabad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget