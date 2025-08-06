Tamil Nadu Records 11.19% Growth, Highest In 14 Years Under DMK Rule: Stalin

Chennai, Aug 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said that under the Dravidian model regime, the state's economic growth has increased to 11.19 per cent, touching a new high. In his address after giving away job appointment orders in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Stalin said the talk of the town is the state's economic growth rising pretty impressively.

He said: "The talk of the town, the talk of the nation is this; under our Dravidian model regime, Tamil Nadu's economic growth has increased to 11.19 per cent and that is the joyous news. Tamil Nadu's economic growth has touched a new high." Further, the CM said the state was witnessing such an impressive growth after 14 years, once again during the DMK regime.

The CM said: "We are not saying this. As per the union ministry of statistics and programme implementation's revised estimates, during 2024-25, Tamil Nadu has achieved 11.19 per cent growth." Such a growth was approximately 2.2 per cent higher than what was estimated in the Tamil Nadu Budget presented early this year.

The state's economic growth, which was previously estimated to be around 9.69 per cent (2024-25) has now increased to 11.19 per cent.

Previously, during the 2010-11 financial year, when late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu's economic growth touched 13.12 per cent.

"After 14 years, once again during the DMK regime, Tamil Nadu has attained double digit economic growth. Tamil Nadu is the fastest growing economy in the country." No other big state could clock such a growth.

"We have attained success only amid several pressures and defamatory criticism. In that sense, this is a very special success! This is not the success of Stalin as an individual," Stalin said and attributed the victory to each and every minister, officials of all departments and all the government employees, including those at the bottom of the pyramid.

"This is a collective success for the hardwork of all of us," he said adding he dedicates the success to the people.

For the Indian companies and MNCs alike, Tamil Nadu is the destination for their investments.

During the past 4 years, they have invested about Rs 10.63 lakh crore by signing a total of 941 MoUs providing jobs to 2.30 lakh persons, he added. PTI VGN VGN ROH

