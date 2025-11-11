Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaVijay’s TVK Moves ECI For Common Symbol Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

Vijay’s TVK Moves ECI For Common Symbol Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

Actor Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has applied to the Election Commission for a common election symbol for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

By : IANS | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 05:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Nov 11(IANS) As Tamil Nadu inches closer to the 2026 Assembly elections, actor Vijay's political outfit Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has formally begun the process of obtaining a common election symbol from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Sources within the party said the move follows the Election Commission's guidelines, which permit registered political parties to apply for a common symbol at least six months before the elections.

With barely that much time left before the expected polling schedule, TVK has submitted a formal memorandum seeking allotment of a symbol that will be recognised across all 234 Assembly constituencies.

A high-level delegation, comprising party joint general secretary C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar and state executive members Pushpavanam Kuppusamy, Arjun Moorthy, and Vijay Prabhakaran, met Chief Election Commissioner and other officials in New Delhi to hand over the petition.

The memorandum reportedly included a list of ten preferred symbols, from which the Commission is expected to allot one after scrutiny.

"The party is fully prepared to contest in all constituencies across Tamil Nadu. Hence, a uniform symbol is essential for voter recognition and campaign coherence," the petition stated.

TVK sources said that the party's leadership, including Vijay, views this as a key milestone in its political preparation.

After the unfortunate incident in Karur during the people's rally - an event that deeply saddened the actor-politician - the party has taken steps to rebuild its organisational momentum and restore public confidence.

Vijay has also appealed to his supporters and cadres to conduct all political activities in a disciplined and peaceful manner, ensuring that "no harm comes to the public under any circumstance".

Election Commission sources indicated that the final decision on symbol allotment is expected by the end of December 2025, following procedural evaluation and verification of the party’s eligibility.

If granted, the common symbol will mark a crucial turning point for TVK as it gears up for its electoral debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls next year.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 05:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay TVK
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Cities
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Entertainment
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Election 2025
31.38 % Voter Turnout In First Four Hours In Phase 2 Of Bihar Elections
31.38 % Voter Turnout In First Four Hours In Phase 2 Of Bihar Elections
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Red Fort blast linked to Faridabad module, ammonium nitrate found; six bodies identified
Delhi Blast: White i20 traced to Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone, eyewitnesses recall chaos
Delhi News: UAPA case filed in Red Fort blast, agencies trace i20 car to Pulwama link
Red Fort Blast: Central Agencies Intensify Probe, Delhi Police Cautious Amid Ongoing Investigation
Breaking: Red Fort Car Blast Death Toll Rises To 12 As Forensic Teams Continue Intensive Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget