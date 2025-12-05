Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu Election 2026: Congress Leaders Meet CM Stalin, Push 3 Key Conditions In Alliance Talks — Details

Congress places three key demands before DMK on seat sharing and governance, setting the stage for tense negotiations ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Tamil Nadu heads into a crucial election year, alliance politics has intensified, with the ruling DMK and its key partner, the Congress, entering a sensitive phase of negotiations. With the 2026 Assembly elections less than a year away, both parties are recalibrating their strategies and early discussions have revealed emerging friction within the alliance.

Congress Team Meets CM Stalin

A five-member panel constituted by the Congress to handle seat-sharing talks met Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin earlier this week. The committee—led by Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar and comprising Selvaperunthagai, Suraj Hegde, Nivedith Alva, and Rajeshwar Kumar—held preliminary discussions on how the two parties should approach the upcoming polls.

Following the formal meeting, Chodankar also met Stalin separately, fuelling speculation that the Congress was preparing to harden its stance on allocations.

Three Demands on the Table

During these interactions, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is said to have communicated three specific conditions to the DMK leadership. These demands include:

  • All 39 constituencies where the Congress believes it has organisational strength should be allotted to the party.
  • The final seat-sharing arrangement must be made by the 20th of the month.
  • The Congress must be given a share in governance after the elections.

Sources insist these points were conveyed without ambiguity, signalling that the Congress is looking to expand its influence within the alliance. DMK chief M.K. Stalin, in response, indicated that his party would form its own committee to negotiate the alliance structure and that talks would continue through formal channels.

Strain Within the Alliance?

Political analysts note that the Congress has maintained its footing in Tamil Nadu largely due to its partnership with the DMK, which allotted it 25 seats in the last Assembly election—of which the Congress won 19. The current DMK-led alliance also includes CPI, CPI(M), MDMK, VCK, IUML, Makkal Needhi Maiam, and the Kongu Nadu Makkal Desia Katchi.

However, with the DMK signalling interest in contesting a larger share of seats this time, smaller partners fear being sidelined. The Congress’ new insistence on governance participation has further complicated matters.

Will DMK Agree?

Of the three demands, analysts believe the most contentious is the request for a role in governance—a prospect they describe as unlikely. While the Congress may push for early clarity and a larger seat share, observers point out that DMK has traditionally avoided formal power-sharing agreements with its allies.

As the election countdown begins, the alliance now faces a crucial test: whether both parties can strike a balance between ambition and accommodation—without weakening their collective prospects at the ballot box.

