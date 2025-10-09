Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bomb Threat Email Triggers Security Scare At TN's Madurai Airport; Intensive Search Conducted

Madurai Airport received a bomb threat via email, prompting a security alert. Airport Director Muthukumar alerted authorities, leading to a comprehensive search operation by CISF and local police.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
A major security alert was sounded at Madurai Airport on Wednesday after an email claiming that a bomb had been placed inside the airport was received by Airport Director Muthukumar. Confirming the incident, Muthukumar told ANI, “An email was received by the Madurai Airport Director claiming that a bomb had been placed inside the airport. Following this, I informed the Madurai District Collector and the Commissioner of Police about the threat.”


Following the alert, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and local police launched an intensive search operation in and around the airport premises. All vehicles entering the airport were subjected to thorough checks by the bomb disposal squad before being allowed inside.

Sniffer dogs were deployed, and bomb detection experts conducted detailed inspections at the vehicle parking area, passenger arrival zone, and other public gathering points within the terminal.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Madurai Tamil NAdu
