Supreme Court Dismisses PIL On Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths Of 22 Children

The Supreme Court on Friday, October 10, 2025, declined to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an independent investigation into the cough syrup deaths that have tragically claimed the lives of 22 children in Madhya Pradesh.

The petitioner, lawyer Vishal Tiwari, had urged the court to appoint a judicial commission or an expert committee to examine the processes of manufacturing, testing, and distributing the cough syrups. The petition also demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) be entrusted with the probe to ensure accountability.

Petitioner Highlights Growing Concerns

Appearing before Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran, Tiwari stressed that the circulation of harmful medicines is not a one-off incident. He argued that the Supreme Court should intervene, pointing out that multiple children have already lost their lives, while state governments continue to shift blame instead of taking responsibility.

Government Response: Action Underway

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing in court, clarified that he was not representing any state. He acknowledged the gravity of the situation but highlighted that state governments—from Tamil Nadu to Madhya Pradesh, are taking action under the law. "Arrests are being made, and the medicines have been removed from the market," he said, emphasizing that existing regulations are being enforced.

Petitioner’s Track Record Questioned

The court’s skepticism grew when Mehta drew attention to Tiwari’s habit of filing PILs on virtually every matter trending in the media. Chief Justice Gavai directly questioned the petitioner about the number of PILs he had submitted, to which Tiwari replied, “Maybe eight or ten.” The remark prompted the bench to dismiss the petition outright, questioning the seriousness of Tiwari’s plea.

With the petition dismissed, the Supreme Court has signaled that not every plea, even one concerning a sensitive issue like child deaths, can warrant direct judicial intervention—especially if the petitioner’s credibility is in doubt.