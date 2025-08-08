Sukhbir Badal Appeals For Akali Dal Reunion, Says 'Time to Forget Differences'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday urged all former party leaders and workers to return, calling for unity in the wake of the Akal Takht Sahib's appeal. He said the time had come to set aside differences and work together for the Panth and Punjab's interests.

"I bow before the Takht. It is every Sikh's duty to follow the directives of the Singh Sahibaan,” Badal said. “To all those who left in anger or formed separate groups, I fold my hands and request you to return to your roots. If I have ever hurt anyone's sentiments, I ask for forgiveness in this difficult time."

I sincerely and fervently appeal to all estranged members and leaders of @Akali_Dal_ to return back to the party fold to strengthen the Panth & Punjab in keeping with the directive of Sri Akal Takht Sahib which has directed all estranged Akali factions to sink their differences… pic.twitter.com/2j13lhqu6C — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) August 7, 2025

'Time to forget differences'

Badal's appeal came a day after the five high priests (Singh Sahiban) urged all Panthic and Akali factions to unite to safeguard Punjab's land, resources, Sikh identity, and religious symbols. The December 2, 2024 resolution had warned that groups unwilling to comply were free to chart their own political course but must not mislead the Sikh community or falsely claim the Akal Takht's backing.

Badal stressed that the Akal Takht belongs to Sikhs across the world, not to Punjab or any one faction. “It stands for the rights and dignity of every Sikh. Following its message is every Sikh's responsibility,” he said.

Party Weakened By Infighting

In recent years, several senior SAD leaders and long-time associates have either quit or formed splinter groups, eroding the party's base and posing serious electoral challenges. Badal believes that if all former colleagues return, the SAD can once again play a strong role in Punjab's politics.

“This is not the time for personal grievances,” he said. “It's the time to stand together for the Panth and Punjab. If we move forward united, we can overcome any challenge.”