HomeNewsIndia'Standing Like A Wall': PM Modi Vows To Protect Farmers From 'Unfriendly Policies' Amid US Tariff Row

PM Modi, in his Independence Day speech, vowed to protect farmers “like a wall” amid US pressure and new tariffs, stressing self-reliance and rejecting harmful agricultural trade concessions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

From the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong assurance to India’s farming community. Reaffirming his stance, he declared that no policy harming farmers, fishermen, or cattle rearers would pass unchallenged under his watch.

Reaffirming that self-reliance goes beyond imports, exports, or currency, Modi emphasized its link to a nation’s true strength. “When self-reliance begins to erode, so does our strength. To preserve and enhance our capabilities, we must remain vigilant,” he said.

Backdrop of Rising Trade Tensions

The remarks come as the United States pressures India to open its agriculture market. Recently, Washington imposed a 25% additional tariff on Indian goods — described as a “penalty” for continuing oil imports from Russia.

Speaking on the global wave of “economic selfishness,” Modi urged the nation to focus on its own growth rather than weakening others. “We must not waste our energy in making someone else’s line smaller. Instead, we should put our full strength into making our own line longer,” he said, adding that such resilience would earn global respect.

The Prime Minister’s comments follow US President Donald Trump’s move to raise tariffs on Indian exports, casting doubt on hopes for an interim trade agreement. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is now in talks with exporters, industries, and stakeholders to assess the impact and protect sectors ranging from farming to manufacturing.

Agriculture and Dairy: Non-Negotiable

India and the US began Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) discussions in March 2025, aiming to conclude the first tranche by late 2025. However, Washington’s push to open India’s agricultural and dairy markets remains a major sticking point. These sectors, critical for millions of livelihoods, are unlikely to be compromised.

US Push for Tariff Reciprocity

Since returning to office for a second term, President Trump has doubled down on his “tariff reciprocity” policy, insisting the US will match duties imposed by its trading partners, including India, to ensure what he calls “fair trade.”

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Independence Day Speech Donald Trump Farmers Dairy Sector Donald Trump. US Tariffs Bilateral Trade Agreement Tariff Dispute India US Trade Agricultural Policy Economic Self-reliance
