Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], August 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin slammed the BJP-led Centre for "making the Election Commission a puppet" and said that if elections are conducted in "a fair manner", the NDA is going to lose in the upcoming Bihar Assembly election. The Chief Minister was addressing a rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur after participating in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.



"If elections are conducted in a fair manner, the NDA is going to lose. They (Centre) have made the Election Commission a puppet that is being run by a remote control. Removing the people of Bihar from the voters' list is not right," he said while addressing the crowd in Tamil. His speech was translated into Hindi.



Stalin said that the INDIA bloc parties are "united to protect democracy". "The friendship between Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav is not just a political relationship; it is a relationship between two brothers. This friendship is going to make them victorious. We have united to protect democracy," Stalin said.



"I have come from Tamil Nadu to support my brothers. Rahul Gandhi has exposed the 'vote chori' by the Election Commission. CEC Gyanesh Kumar says that Rahul Gandhi should give an affidavit or apologise. Will Rahul Gandhi ever get scared by all this?... Today, the BJP is attacking them because it has shown how the BJP has turned elections into a joke," he said.



Earlier, Stalin was seen waving his hands at the INDIA bloc supporters from an open vehicle along with Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder Mukesh Sahani and CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya.



Earlier in the day, Union Minister L Murugan took a swipe at Stalin visiting Bihar to participate in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

He wondered in which language Stalin would address the crowd there and questioned the" usefulness" of his participation in the rally.

"I don't know which language he will speak in Bihar. Even if he speaks English, it will reflect his colonial mindset. Our prime minister is erasing the colonial mindset, and we are promoting our Indian culture and tradition," Murugan told ANI.



"I don't know which language he will speak in Bihar. Even if he speaks English, it will reflect his colonial mindset. Our prime minister is erasing the colonial mindset, and we are promoting our Indian culture and tradition," Murugan told ANI. "So, if he chooses to speak in English there, the local people will still translate it into Hindi. What is the use of his participation in the rally in Bihar?" he added.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pradeep Bhandari on Wednesday accused the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of insulting Bihar's "pride and Swabhiman," alleging that both parties have repeatedly invited leaders who have mocked Biharis to participate in the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' campaign in the state.



In a post on X, BJP leader Bhandari wrote, "Rahul Gandhi and Tejasvi Yadav are insulting Bihar's pride and 'Swabhiman' by getting those who abuse people of Bihar to campaign in the state!"

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)