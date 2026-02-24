SpiceJet Flight To Leh Makes Emergency Return To Delhi After Mid-Air Technical Snag

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A SpiceJet flight headed to Leh was forced to turn back shortly after takeoff on Tuesday morning following a suspected engine-related technical problem, prompting an emergency landing in the national capital.

The Boeing 737 aircraft, operating as flight SG121, had departed from Indira Gandhi International Airport with around 150 passengers on board. However, during the climb phase, the cockpit crew detected what was described as a possible malfunction and opted to discontinue the journey as a precaution.

The aircraft landed safely back at Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all passengers disembarked without any injuries.

Technical Snag: SpiceJet Flight Returns To Delhi

Initial information suggests the problem may have involved the aircraft’s second engine. While there were unverified reports of sparks and flames being seen mid-air, officials have yet to confirm the precise nature of the malfunction.

Recognising the potential risk, the pilots chose not to proceed toward Leh and instead requested priority clearance to return to Delhi. The decision ensured that the situation was handled swiftly and in line with established safety protocols.

A spokesperson for SpiceJet confirmed the development, stating: “A flight operating from Delhi to Leh on Tuesday returned to Delhi after experiencing a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers were disembarked normally.”

Safety Protocols Activated

Aviation sources indicated that a suspected issue with engine number two may have triggered the turnaround. The aircraft is now expected to undergo detailed technical inspections to ascertain the exact cause of the problem. Emergency procedures were initiated as per protocol, and ground teams were prepared for the aircraft’s return.



The smooth landing and orderly disembarkation helped prevent panic among passengers.

Challenging Delhi–Leh Route

The Delhi–Leh sector is considered operationally demanding due to high-altitude terrain and weather variability. Flights to Leh require precise performance calculations, particularly during climb and descent phases. While the exact cause of Tuesday’s incident remains under investigation, the airline has reiterated that safety remains its top priority.



For the passengers on board, the safe return to Delhi brought relief after what could have turned into a far more serious situation. Authorities and airline engineers will now examine the aircraft thoroughly before it is cleared for future operations.