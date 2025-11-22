Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Technology may be evolving at unprecedented speed, but the decisive factor in modern warfare remains the human being in the cockpit. That was the clear message from Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, as he addressed graduating officers at the Passing-Out Parade of the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS) on Friday.

“Machines do not win battles but it is the skill, the judgment and the resolve of the aviators operating them,” Lt Gen Seth remarked while reviewing the parade at the Army’s premier aviation training institution.

He noted that the nature of conflict is being transformed at a pace “unseen in decades,” with today’s operational environment marked by precision strikes, contested airspace, multi-domain coordination and rapid-response missions. In this dynamic setting, he said, Army Aviation provides a crucial third operational dimension, one that enhances reconnaissance, surveillance, attack missions, troop support and precision engagement capabilities.

India’s aviation wing now fields an expanding mix of manned aircraft and unmanned platforms, and more cutting-edge systems are set to be inducted soon, he added. Yet even with these advances, Lt Gen Seth stressed that technology must remain subordinate to human judgment.

Highlighting CAATS’ growing reputation, he said its designation as the Centre of Expertise for Remotely Piloted Aircraft operations and combat air manoeuvres reflects the rising importance of skilled aviators in a technology-driven battlespace.

Turning to the young officers who have just earned their wings, Lt Gen Seth reminded them that “in combat flying, the margins are thin and the stakes are high.” He urged them to uphold the highest standards of discipline and safety at all times, with absolute situational awareness and unwavering respect for the aircraft. “Never cross the red lines,” he cautioned.

This year’s ceremony marked a milestone as three key programmes passed out together for the first time: the Combat Aviation Course (CAC), the Army Helicopter Instructor’s Course (AHIC) and the inaugural Combined Internal Pilot and Observers Course.

Among the top achievers, Capt Ajit Singh was adjudged Best Cadet of the Combined IP/OB Course. Captain Kushal Sharma received the ‘Silver Cheetah’ trophy for topping the CAC, while Maj Paramveer Singh Shekhawat led the AHIC merit list.

The event concluded with an impressive combat aviation demonstration featuring helicopters, RPA systems, hexacopters, infantry formations and armoured units, a powerful display of the integrated strength and future-ready capabilities of Indian Army Aviation.