SIR A Bid To Institutionalise 'Vote Theft': Rahul Gandhi

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pachmarhi (MP): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is an attempt to cover up "vote theft" and institutionalise it.

Gandhi arrived in Pachmarhi hill town in Narmadapuram on Saturday to take part in the Madhya Pradesh district Congress presidents' training camp.

"Vote theft is an issue and SIR now, it is about covering it up and institutionalising the system," the Congress MP claimed while talking to reporters here.

The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list commenced in nine states and three Union territories on November 4.

Gandhi said he believes that like Haryana, "vote theft" took place in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh too.

"A few days ago, I gave a presentation on Haryana, and I clearly saw that vote theft was taking place...25 lakh votes were stolen, 1 in 8 votes were stolen," he alleged.

"After looking at that, after looking at the data, I believe that the same thing happened in MP, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. And this is the system of the BJP and EC (Election Commission)," he charged.

"We have more evidence, which we will provide gradually. But my issue is vote theft. The SIR now, it is about covering it up and institutionalising the system," he claimed.

Asked whether he will reveal more such details in future, Gandhi said they have a "lot of different information, very detailed information," and they will release it.

"Right now, only a little has been shown," the Congress leader said.

"But my issue is that democracy is being attacked, Ambedkar's Constitution is being attacked. (Prime Minister) Modi ji, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah ji and (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh ji are doing this directly by forming a joint partnership. And because of this, the country is suffering a lot. Bharat Mata is being harmed, Bharat Mata is being damaged," he alleged.

To another question, Gandhi said they received good feedback on the Congress district presidents' training in Madhya Pradesh.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Vote Theft
