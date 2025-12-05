Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaSingapore High Commissioner Stranded As IndiGo Cancels Over 500 Flights Across India

Singapore High Commissioner Stranded As IndiGo Cancels Over 500 Flights Across India

Singapore HC Simon Wong stranded as IndiGo cancels 500+ flights nationwide amid operational disruptions, leaving passengers frustrated and awaiting solutions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
New Delhi [India], December 5: Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong on Friday said that he was among the "tens of thousands" of passengers left stranded after widespread flight cancellations by IndiGo, noting that his scheduled trip to Deoghar had also been called off.

In a post on X, the official handle of Singapore HC in India, wrote that his flight to the Jharkhand town was cancelled unexpectedly, leaving him unable to attend the wedding of a young staff member.

"I joined the tens of thousands of passengers stranded by #Indigo. My flight to #Deoghar has been cancelled. My sincere apologies to my young staff waiting for me to attend his #shaadi. Lost for words. HC Wong," the social media post reads.

Amid ongoing airline operational disruptions nationwide, over 500 IndiGo flights have been delayed or cancelled, causing severe inconvenience to passengers.

Passengers across multiple airports have urged IndiGo to improve communication, provide timely updates, and ensure essential services for stranded travellers.

IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

Following a detailed review meeting under the chairmanship of the DGCA with the senior leadership of IndiGo on Thursday, the regulator said, "To reduce passenger inconvenience while maintaining safety margins, IndiGo has requested operational variations or exemptions from specific FDTL provisions for A320 operations up to February 10, 2026. IndiGo has assured DGCA that corrective actions are underway and that normalised and stable operations will be fully restored by February 10, 2026."

IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Singapore High Commissioner IndiGo Flight Cancellations IndiGo Delays India Travel News
