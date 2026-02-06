No Leadership Change In Karnataka, Siddaramaiah To Be CM For Full Term: Yathindra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mysuru, Feb 6 (PTI) Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Friday claimed that the party high command has given a clear signal that there won't be any leadership change in the state, and his father Siddaramaiah will be the chief minister for the full five years.

He said the CM change issue is a settled one and the high command has so far not acknowledged the calls for change.

"No one is discussing it in political circles other than the media. It is a settled issue. There are other issues to focus on in the state. The budget is coming up. The financial situation is such that we are not getting the revenue like in the past. The central government is not properly giving the state's share of funds. So we need to focus on that," Yathindra told reporters in response to a question on leadership change.

Stating that there is no confusion over the leadership issue, the MLC said, "According to me, the high command might not have said openly, but have given a clear signal that there will not be any leadership change. So I believe that Siddaramaiah will be the CM for five years." The leadership tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, 2025.

The speculation has been fuelled by the reported "power-sharing" arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar at the time of the government's formation in 2023.

Shivakumar on Thursday had expressed confidence that the Congress high command will call him to New Delhi, whenever they take any "political decision" on the leadership issue.

Responding to a question, Yathindra said truth has won in the MUDA site allotment case in which CM Siddaramaiah and his wife B M Parvathi and others were facing charges.

A special court in Bengaluru had recently accepted the 'B' report (closure report) filed by the Karnataka Lokayukta police, giving clean chit to Siddaramaiah, Parvathi and others who were facing allegations of illegalities in allotment of 14 sites to Parvathi by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

"Since the time when the allegations regarding the alleged MUDA scam surfaced, I have been saying that there is no scam and it is a false allegation out of political malice, and the truth that I have been saying has ultimately won," Yathindra told reporters.

"The case is not over yet. B report has been accepted by the court, but there may be an appeal. Let's see...," he added. PTI KSU KH

