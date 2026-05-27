‘Congress Govt Failed In Karnataka’: BJP’s Vijayendra On Siddaramaiah’s Possible Exit As CM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka BJP chief claims Congress plans CM change due to poor governance.

Siddaramaiah government failed, justifying leadership transition: Vijayendra states.

State administration collapsed amid internal conflicts and alleged scams.

BJP predicts mid-term elections, regardless of Karnataka's next CM.

Shivamogga (Karnataka), May 27 (PTI) Amid speculation of leadership change in Karnataka, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday claimed that the Congress high command's possible "decision" was to replace Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after concluding that the state government had "failed" to provide good governance during the last three years.

He also predicted mid-term Assembly elections in the state irrespective of who becomes the next chief minister.

"The Congress high command has today acknowledged that the party government led by Siddaramaiah has failed to provide good governance during the last three years, and has therefore decided to change the chief minister," he told reporters here in Shivamogga.

After marathon meetings in Delhi yesterday, a decision has finally been taken that Siddaramaiah should resign, he claimed.

Vijayendra said the issue was not about who would become the next CM, but about the condition of the state administration.

"We have reached a stage where everyone has to think about the direction in which the state is heading. Due to internal conflicts, the administration had completely collapsed," he charged.

Referring to alleged irregularities, he said there had been scandals such as the Valmiki Development Corporation scam and the MUDA site allotment scam during the tenure of the incumbent Congress government.

He was referring to the Rs 87 crore illegal transfer of money of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation during 2024 Lok Sabha elections. An Accounts Superintendent died by suicide. A purported long suicide note exposed the "scam".

In Mysuru Urban Development Authority scam, Siddaramaiah, his wife and a relative were among the accused. The Lokayukta police which probed the matter gave them clean chit in its report, which the court admitted.

Vijayendra also alleged that the state had fallen into a debt trap under Siddaramaiah's leadership.

"Perhaps, if you compare with other states in south India, Siddaramaiah has pushed the state into debts of nearly Rs 10 lakh crore. We need to understand the extent to which the state has fallen into a debt trap," the Shikaripura MLA said.

Predicting mid-term Assembly polls in the state, he said even if Siddaramaiah resigns and anyone succeeds him, people will see confusion arising in the administration.

"Early elections will definitely happen in the state. No one can stop early elections in Karnataka," Vijayendra said.

Asked whether the Congress party's internal differences would benefit the BJP, Vijayendra said the party would focus on presenting its own agenda before the people.

"Anti-incumbency is only a bonus. What matters is what we will offer the people of the state," he said.

Vijayendra also spoke about the recent visit of BJP national president Nitin Nabin's Karnataka visit.

He said Nabin chaired core committee meeting in Bengaluru with MLAs, MPs and youth representatives.

"Nitin Nabin has immense experience in organisational matters. He has the determination and the capability to strengthen the organisation further," he said. PTI GMS SA

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)