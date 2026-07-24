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English NewsNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi Slams DU Over Advisory Asking Students To Avoid Jantar Mantar Protest: 'How Dare You?'

Rahul Gandhi Slams DU Over Advisory Asking Students To Avoid Jantar Mantar Protest: 'How Dare You?'

Rahul Gandhi attacks Delhi University over its advisory against Jantar Mantar protests, saying students cannot be threatened for democratic protest.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi condemned DU's advisory against students joining protests.
  • Universities cited legal, safety, academic risks for student participation.
  • NEET-UG protests continue, demanding accountability and minister's resignation.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has criticised Delhi University over its advisory asking students and faculty to avoid the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar linked to the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. The Congress leader accused the university of threatening students for exercising their democratic rights, while Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also condemned the advisory.

The remarks come as protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continue in the national capital, with demonstrators demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Chaturvedi Target DU Advisory

Reacting to the university's statement, Rahul Gandhi questioned Delhi University's decision to caution students against participating in the demonstrations.

"How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights?" Gandhi wrote on X.

He further warned the university administration, adding, "Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticised the advisory, posting on X: "Have some shame Delhi University."

ALSO READ: 'Misleading': Delhi Police Rejects Reports Of Passport Cancellation For CJP Protesters

Delhi University Urges Students To Stay Away

Delhi University's advisory, issued on Thursday, asked students to refrain from visiting Jantar Mantar, citing legal and safety concerns.

The university noted that unauthorised protests and gatherings at Jantar Mantar fall under the Supreme Court's directions governing public demonstrations and warned that participation could have legal consequences.

The advisory further stated that involvement in such protests could affect students' safety, academic progress and future career prospects.

"Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law," the university said.

It also advised students to remain cautious of fake news and misleading information circulating on social media.

ALSO READ: Who Is Santy Sharma? Rapper Whose YT Channel Was Deleted Promises To Reveal 'Truth' Behind CJP On August 1

JNU Issues Similar Advisory

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also issued a similar appeal to its students, faculty and staff, urging them to avoid the protest site.

In a post on X, the university said, "All stakeholders of JNU's epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India's directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi."

Protests Continue Over NEET Controversy

The advisories come amid continuing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party, which has been holding demonstrations at Jantar Mantar since June 20. Protesters are demanding action over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination, wider education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Before You Go

Politics: Government-CJP Talks Delayed at Constitution Club, Backchannel Efforts Continue Amid Political Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Delhi University issue an advisory to its students?

Delhi University urged students to avoid the protests at Jantar Mantar, citing legal and safety concerns. It warned that participation could lead to legal consequences and impact academic/career prospects.

What was the political reaction to Delhi University's advisory?

Rahul Gandhi criticized DU, accusing it of threatening students' democratic rights and warning of accountability. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also condemned the advisory.

What specific reasons did Delhi University provide for its advisory?

DU cited legal and safety concerns, warning participation could have legal consequences. It noted unauthorized protests fall under Supreme Court directions, potentially affecting students' safety, academics, and careers.

What are the protests at Jantar Mantar about?

Led by CJP, protests demand accountability for alleged NEET-UG 2026 exam irregularities. They also seek education reforms and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Jantar Mantar Rahul Gandhi Delhi University JNU Cockroach Janta Party
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