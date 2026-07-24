Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi condemned DU's advisory against students joining protests.

Universities cited legal, safety, academic risks for student participation.

NEET-UG protests continue, demanding accountability and minister's resignation.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has criticised Delhi University over its advisory asking students and faculty to avoid the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar linked to the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. The Congress leader accused the university of threatening students for exercising their democratic rights, while Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also condemned the advisory.

The remarks come as protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continue in the national capital, with demonstrators demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Chaturvedi Target DU Advisory

Reacting to the university's statement, Rahul Gandhi questioned Delhi University's decision to caution students against participating in the demonstrations.

"How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights?" Gandhi wrote on X.

He further warned the university administration, adding, "Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticised the advisory, posting on X: "Have some shame Delhi University."

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Delhi University Urges Students To Stay Away

Delhi University's advisory, issued on Thursday, asked students to refrain from visiting Jantar Mantar, citing legal and safety concerns.

The university noted that unauthorised protests and gatherings at Jantar Mantar fall under the Supreme Court's directions governing public demonstrations and warned that participation could have legal consequences.

The advisory further stated that involvement in such protests could affect students' safety, academic progress and future career prospects.

"Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law," the university said.

It also advised students to remain cautious of fake news and misleading information circulating on social media.

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JNU Issues Similar Advisory

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also issued a similar appeal to its students, faculty and staff, urging them to avoid the protest site.

In a post on X, the university said, "All stakeholders of JNU's epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India's directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi."

Protests Continue Over NEET Controversy

The advisories come amid continuing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party, which has been holding demonstrations at Jantar Mantar since June 20. Protesters are demanding action over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination, wider education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.