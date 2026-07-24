UP Man On Amarnath Yatra Detained In Jammu On Suspicion Of Dialling Pakistan Number

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amarnath pilgrim Deepu Nishad detained for alleged Pakistan number.

Security noticed suspicious activity from his recently acquired SIM.

He allegedly dialed a +92 number in Samba district.

Police continue investigation after taking him into custody.

A pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh travelling for the Amarnath Yatra has been detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police after security personnel allegedly found a Pakistan phone number on his mobile device.

According to sources, the incident took place on Friday after the pilgrim arrived in Jammu for the annual pilgrimage. Security agencies reportedly took him into custody after detecting suspicious activity linked to his phone.

The pilgrim has been identified as 18-year-old Deepu Nishad, a resident of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh.

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Phone Allegedly Contained Pakistan Number

According to sources, Nishad purchased a local SIM card at Lakhanpur, the entry point to Jammu and Kashmir, soon after entering the Union Territory.

Prepaid SIM cards issued in other parts of India do not function in Jammu and Kashmir. To facilitate the Amarnath and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimages, telecom companies provide temporary "Yatri SIMs", which remain active in the Union Territory for a limited period. Pilgrims can obtain these SIM cards by submitting their Aadhaar details.

Sources said Nishad was staying at the Diyani traffic camp in Samba district when he allegedly dialled a phone number with the +92 country code, prompting security agencies to take notice.

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Investigation underway

Security personnel reportedly tracked the call immediately and searched the pilgrim's mobile phone, during which they allegedly found phone numbers with the +92 country code.

The pilgrim has since been taken into custody and handed over to Samba Police Station.

Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.