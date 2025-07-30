Rajya Sabha witnessed heavy tussle as Union Home Minister Amit Shah stood to address the Upper House of Parliament on Wednesday. The opposition leaders demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the house on Operation Sindoor. As the opposition continued to raise the demand of Prime Minister addressing the house, the speaker mentioned that it cannot force PM according to the rules to address the house on any issue and any minister of the ruling party can speak in the house.

Amit Shah lashed out at Congress leader P Chidambaram for giving clean chit to Pakistan as the latter reportedly said there was no evidence that the Pahalgam terrorists came from Pakistan. He mentioned the recent interview of Chidambaram, where the Congress leader said that the Pahalgam attackers “for all we know could be homegrown terrorists” and “why do you assume that they came from Pakistan?” He also said that “there is no evidence” that the terrorists came from Pakistan.

“Mr. P. Chidambaram demanded my resignation and questioned the Indian government’s Operation Sindoor. He repeatedly challenged the evidence that those involved in the Pahalgam attack were Pakistani terrorists. Today, I want to ask him, who was he trying to protect? Pakistan? Lashkar-e-Taiba? Or the terrorists themselves? Aren’t you ashamed of this? But by God’s grace, on the very day he raised these questions, all three terrorists were killed,” Shsh said in Rajya Sabha.

Shah further said that Congress was asking why the Pahalgam terrorists were killed on this day.

“Why should they not have been killed yesterday? Because Rahul Gandhi was supposed to deliver his speech? It doesn't work like this. The entire country is seeing that Congress' priority is not national security and ending terrorism but it is politics, their vote bank and appeasement politics…,” Shah said.

Speaking in the Upper House of Parliament as the opposition MPs walked out from the house, Shah promised that Jammu & Kashmir will be free from terrorism. He called it a resolve of the Narendra Modi government.

Giving details about Operation Sindoor, Shah said that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) received information about the terrorists' location on May 22. He said that following that, the IB and military intelligence conducted further investigations.

“Around July 22, their precise location was identified. Three terrorists have been killed. I received several messages from across the country, especially from families of those who were killed, saying these terrorists should be shot in the head. Coincidentally, during the encounter, they were indeed shot in the head,” Shah said.

Giving further information on Operation Sindoor, Shah said that India attacked the terror camps in Pakistan and the terror launching pads and camps. He mentioned that Pakistan considered it as an attack on their country, and as a response, it attacked the residential areas in India and defence installations on May 8.

“On 9th May, India attacked and destroyed Pakistan's 11 defence installations and airbases...After this, Pakistan was not in a position to fight back…,” Shah said.