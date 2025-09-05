Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAIADMK Must Unite For 2026 Win, Says Sengottaiyan; Sets 10-Day Ultimatum For OPS, Sasikala

AIADMK Must Unite For 2026 Win, Says Sengottaiyan; Sets 10-Day Ultimatum For OPS, Sasikala

Sengottaiyan said that he, along with five senior AIADMK leaders, had earlier urged EPS to reinstate VK Sasikala, TTV Dhinakaran and O Panneerselvam (OPS) into the party fold.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Senior AIADMK leader and former Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan has stressed the need for unity within the party if it is to return to power in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Speaking at a press meet in his hometown Gobichettipalayam, the veteran legislator asserted that the AIADMK cannot form a government on its own if it continues to remain divided.

Sengottaiyan Bats For United AIADMK With OPS, Sasikala 

Sengottaiyan, considered a strongman in the AIADMK’s Kongu belt, arrived at the venue in a campaign vehicle that notably did not feature the image of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS). In a candid revelation, he said that he, along with senior leaders Velumani, Thangamani, CV Shanmugam, Anbazhagan and himself, had earlier urged EPS to reinstate VK Sasikala, TTV Dhinakaran, and O. Panneerselvam (OPS) into the party fold in 10 days.

“Without bringing back the expelled leaders, AIADMK cannot come to power again. EPS did not have the maturity or mindset to accept our advice,” Sengottaiyan remarked, reported ABP Nadu. He further recalled that EPS himself had once been ousted by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2009.

His remarks come a day after OPS and Dhinakaran formally announced their exit from the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu, signaling fresh realignments in state politics ahead of 2026.

Sengottaiyan Warns, "If Leaders Don't..." 

Sengottaiyan warned that unless AIADMK leadership takes immediate steps to unify, grassroots workers and senior functionaries may act independently to bring the factions together.

“If the leaders do not unite, we ourselves will take steps to unite the party. Only a united AIADMK can win in 2026,” he declared.

Known as one of the longest-serving MLAs in Tamil Nadu, Sengottaiyan shares this distinction with senior DMK leader and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan. His latest remarks are being seen as a direct challenge to EPS’s authority and could intensify internal debates on reconciliation with expelled leaders.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami Sengottaiyan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US's Pentagon Will Be 'Department of War' After Trump Signs 200th Executive Order Today
US's Pentagon Will Be 'Department of War' After Trump Signs 200th Executive Order Today
Cities
'Ajit Pawar' Threatens Woman IPS Officer For Acting On Complaint. Video Viral
'How Dare You?': 'Ajit Pawar' Threatens Woman IPS Officer For Acting On Complaint, Video Viral
World
Israel Claims Control Over 40% Of Gaza City As Push Against Hamas Escalates
Israel Claims Control Over 40% Of Gaza City As Push Against Hamas Escalates
Television
Ankita Lokhande Shuts Down Pregnancy Questions, Says Constant Queries Create Pressure
Ankita Lokhande Shuts Down Pregnancy Questions, Says Constant Queries Create Pressure
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget