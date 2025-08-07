Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded the electronic voter data and CCTV footage from the Election Commission of the past 15 years. He said that if the poll body does not give the data, they are “partaking in the crime” and added that the judiciary needs to get involved in it.

“If the Election Comission does not give us electronic voter data and CCTV footage, not only of current elections but also of the last 15 years, they are partaking in the crime... The judiciary needs to get involved in this because our democracy, which we love so much, does not exist,” he said.

"The EC must provide us with this information, as failure to do so will result in consequences for every polling officer involved. One day, the Opposition government will come to power, and then see what we will do to you,” he added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the press conference of the Congress leader, BJP MP Sambit Patra questioned the language of the Leader Of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi said that if there is no reply to my press conference, then there will be serious consequences...He said that if the opposition comes to power in the future, then they will take action against each official of the Election Commission of India. Is this a language of LoP?... This is a language of election rage…,” BJP MP Sambit Patra said.

Patra said that BJP played the role of opposition party for the longest time but never threatened the officials of the Election Commission of India.

"...Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party never did any press conference on those states where they won the election...The public of the nation is seeing this selective outrage...If the Election Commission of India is compromised, as he says, then how can they celebrate their victory on 99 seats in the Lok Sabha elections...This is the peak of Rahul Gandhi's frustration...Our party played the role of the opposition party for the longest time, but none of our leaders ever threatened the officials of the Election Commission of India,” Patra said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday cited an analysis of data from a Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka from the 2024 elections to make explosive claims of huge criminal fraud in polls perpetrated by the BJP through the Election Commission and asserted that this was a crime against the Constitution. Gandhi said what his party had collected was criminal evidence and alleged that the Election Commission was busy destroying such proof across the country. Addressing a press conference at the AICC's Indira Bhawan headquarters here, Gandhi also hit back at the Election Commission for demanding from him a signed declaration on his claims and said he had made the remarks publicly and they can take it as an oath.

(With PTI inputs.)