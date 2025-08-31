Security Forces Arrest 2 Terrorists In J&K's Poonch, Arms And Ammunition Recovered

Two terrorists were arrested by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch during an intelligence-backed raid. Police also recovered arms and ammunition from them.

The two terrorists have been identified as Tariq Sheikh of Azamabad and Riyaz Ahmad, both residents of Chamber village in Poonch. They were taken into custody during the raid, news agency PTI reported.

Police raided the house of Sheikh at Azamabad and arrested him along with his associate, Ahmad. One AK-47 and one hand grenade were recovered from them, police said, adding that an operation of security forces is going on with further investigation.

“After questioning them, the police team raided the rented accommodation of Tariq Sheikh at Jallian village and recovered the weapons, including two assault rifles and some ammunition. Further interrogation of the terrorists is still going on,” police said.

Two terrorists were killed on Thursday as the Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Officials stated that two terrorists were neutralised during the infiltration bid near Naushehra Nard in the Gurez sector. A search operation was launched after the encounter.

Another infiltration bid was foiled on August 25 on the LoC in the Uri sector of Baramulla. Security forces deployed along the LoC detected suspicious movement when terrorists had tried to infiltrate the Torna area of the Uri sector, IANS reported.

When the infiltrators were challenged, a brief exchange of fire erupted with the forces. A massive search operation was then launched in the area to ensure no terrorist had infiltrated into the Indian side of the LoC.

On August 13, a soldier was killed in the Uri sector during a gunfight with the Army personnel near the LoC when terrorists were trying to enter into India.