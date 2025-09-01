Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi, Putin Travel Together At SCO Summit 2025 Ahead Of Bilateral Talks

PM Modi, Putin Travel Together At SCO Summit 2025 Ahead Of Bilateral Talks

The drive to their bilateral meeting venue, though brief, carried strong symbolism as it came at a time when New Delhi faces mounting tariff pressure from Washington over its oil imports from Moscow.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a rare diplomatic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin were seen travelling together in the same car on Monday after the proceedings at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China.

The drive to their bilateral meeting venue, though brief, carried strong symbolism as it came at a time when New Delhi faces mounting tariff pressure from Washington over its oil imports from Moscow.

The optics of the ride underscored the growing warmth between India and Russia, even as the United States raised tariffs to penalise New Delhi for continuing its energy trade with Moscow. US President Donald Trump recently announced a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, sparking concerns about potential disruptions to India's $27 billion worth of non-exempt exports to America.

PM Modi Shares Insight on Social Media

Prime Minister Modi shared the moment with his Russian counterpart on X (formerly Twitter), writing: "After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful." The post was accompanied by an image of the two leaders seated together, underlining their continued engagement despite external pressures.

Discussions on Global Issues

The bilateral meeting was held shortly after the SCO proceedings, during which both leaders touched upon key regional and global matters. One of the highlights of their conversation was the Ukraine conflict, with President Putin acknowledging India’s diplomatic role. "I appreciate China and India's efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine," the Russian leader said, pointing to the increasing importance of Asian powers in mediation efforts traditionally steered by the West.

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Putin SCO Summit NARENDRA MODI SCO Summit 2025 Modi Putin
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Embarrassment For Pakistan: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
Embarrassment For Pak: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
World
Over 250 Killed, 500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Over 250 Killed, 500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
World
Israeli Forces Step Up Gaza Assault; Hamas Spokesperson Abu Ubaida Killed
Israeli Forces Step Up Gaza Assault; Hamas Spokesperson Abu Ubaida Killed
Celebrities
Param Sundari Crosses ₹43 cr In 3 days, Outshines Dhadak 2 At Worldwide Box Office
Param Sundari Crosses ₹43 cr In 3 days, Outshines Dhadak 2 At Worldwide Box Office
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Putin Blames NATO And West For Ukraine War, Says Security Left No Other Choice
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Meet Russian President Puti n During China Visit; Key Talks Expected
Breaking News: Two Planes Collide and Catch Fire at Colorado Airport, Cause Under Investigation | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt in India and Pakistan | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Constable Catches Wife With Lover In Kushinagar, Creates High Drama In Police Lines
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Two More Game Changer Warships – A Powerful Message To The World
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget