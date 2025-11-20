Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaSamrat Chaudhary Becomes Deputy CM Under Nitish Kumar, Whom He Once Vowed To Remove From The Post

Samrat Chaudhary, who once vowed to remove Nitish Kumar from the Chief Minister’s post, has now taken oath as Bihar’s Deputy CM in the very government led by Nitish.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bihar’s political theatre has produced yet another striking twist, one that reshapes months of fiery exchanges and headline-grabbing confrontations. The Chief Minister’s chair, long at the centre of bitter disputes, has now become the stage for an unexpected reconciliation.

The turning point? Samrat Chaudhary, the BJP leader who once proclaimed he would not remove his trademark turban until Nitish Kumar stepped down as Chief Minister, has taken oath as Deputy Chief Minister in a government led by the same Nitish Kumar.

From Sharp Exchanges to Shared Power

Only a few months ago, tense scenes in the Legislative Council captured nationwide attention. When Nitish Kumar asked Chaudhary, “Why do you wear a turban?”, Chaudhary delivered a forceful response:

“I will not remove this turban until I remove you from the post of Chief Minister. That is my resolve.”

That remark went viral and quickly became symbolic of Chaudhary’s aggressive political style. The opposition frequently used it to highlight his uncompromising stance against the JDU leadership.

Days of Chaos Inside the Assembly

The conflict did not stop there. During the same period, BJP MLAs brought the Assembly and Legislative Council to a standstill for three consecutive days. They demanded the resignation of then–Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who had been chargesheeted in the “Land for Jobs” case.

The monsoon session grew increasingly volatile, mirroring the deepening rifts between parties. Yet today, those tensions seem almost distant, replaced by a new political calculus that has dramatically reshaped alliances.

NDA Reunites After Election Results

Following the recent election outcome, the BJP and JDU have joined hands once again to form a fresh coalition government. As part of the new arrangement, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha have been appointed Deputy Chief Ministers, an arrangement that would have seemed impossible only weeks ago.

Samrat Chaudhary has long been regarded as one of the BJP’s most outspoken and forceful leaders. Once projected as the party’s potential Chief Ministerial face, he made a career out of challenging Nitish Kumar at every turn.

And yet, in a powerful reminder that political equations can shift overnight, Chaudhary will now serve under the same leader he once fiercely opposed. Observers across Bihar’s political circles are calling this a “remarkable reversal,” reinforcing the old saying: there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics.

A Historic Swearing-In Ceremony at Gandhi Maidan

All eyes are now on Gandhi Maidan, where the swearing-in ceremony has been described as one of the most significant political events in recent years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers from various NDA-ruled states, and prominent political leaders are expected to attend.

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Politics Samrat Chaudhary NDA Government NITISH KUMAR Deputy CM Oath Political Vow
