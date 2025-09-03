Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF will decide on taking part in the Global Ayyappa Sangamam at Sabarimala only after the Left government responds to key questions, including its role in the "violation of centuries-old tradition" seven years ago, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan said here on Wednesday.

The Global Ayyappa Sangamam is being organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board, as part of its 75th anniversary, in association with the Kerala government, on September 20 at Pampa.

Addressing a press conference to convey the decisions taken at an online meeting of UDF leaders held on Tuesday evening, Satheesan said, "We are not boycotting the event", but accused the CPI(M)-led LDF government of creating "unrest in Sabarimala by backing actions that broke long-standing customs at the ancient temple." "It was the LDF government that changed the affidavit submitted by the UDF government in the Supreme Court, turning it into one that supported violations of tradition," Satheesan said, alongside UDF convenor Adoor Prakash MP, referring to the entry of women in the menstruating age group into the hill shrine in 2018 following an apex court order.

He also sought to know why cases filed against devotees who protested against the Left government’s decision to allow "violations of tradition at the temple had not been withdrawn." He further alleged that the annual amount to be provided to the temple under the covenant had been pending for the past three years.

"Let the government reply to these questions first. Only then will the UDF decide whether to participate," he said.

The Congress leader termed the government's approach "deceitful".

Asked if the UDF was boycotting the event, Satheesan replied: "Is this a political convention to declare that? Let the government first answer our questions." In 2018, the Supreme Court lifted the ban on women of menstruating age entering the Sabarimala temple, ruling the restriction "unconstitutional". The verdict triggered widespread protests and remains under review by a larger bench.

The CPI(M) and the LDF government had come under severe attack from a section of Ayyappa devotees, the Congress-led alliance and the Sangh Parivar for facilitating the entry of two women of menstruating age into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.