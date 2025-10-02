RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Warns of Forces Destabilising India in Vijayadashami Speech

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India] October 2 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday expressed concern over the growing turmoil in neighbouring countries, citing regime changes in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal due to public anger.

In his Vijayadashami speech, Bhagwat warned that similar forces are active in India, both within and outside the country, and emphasised the need for democratic means to bring about transformation.

Bhagwat said, "In recent years, there has been considerable turmoil in our neighbouring countries. The regime change in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and more recently Nepal due to violent outburst of public anger is a concern for us. The forces wanting to create such disturbances in Bharat are active inside as well as outside our country. The natural and immediate causes for discontent are the disconnect between the government and the society and the lack of able and people-oriented administrators. However, violent outbursts do not have the power to bring about the desirable change. The society can achieve such transformation only through democratic means. Otherwise, in such violent circumstances, there is a possibility that dominant powers of the world try to find opportunities to play their own games. These neighbouring countries are linked with Bharat on the basis of both culture and long-standing ties between citizens. In one way, they are part of our own family. Peace, stability, prosperity, and ensuring comfort and wellbeing in these countries is necessity arising out of our natural affinity with these countries, going beyond the consideration for protection of our interests."

Bhagwat commended the government's efforts to bring the Naxalist movement under control, but emphasised the need for a comprehensive action plan to ensure justice, development, and harmony in affected regions.

"The extremist Naxalist movement has been largely brought under control due to the firm actions of the government and the realisation among people about the hollowness of their ideology and cruelty. The root of Naxalites' popularity in these areas lay in exploitation and injustice, lack of development, and absence of sensitivity about these matters in the administration. Now that these obstacles have been removed, a comprehensive action plan is required to ensure justice, development, goodwill, empathy, and harmony in these regions.", Bhagwat added.

Bhagwat also highlighted the challenges posed by scientific progress, technological advancements, and global interconnectedness, which have created new problems for humanity. He stated that the pace of human adaptation to these changes is slow, resulting in issues such as environmental damage, weakening social and family bonds, and growing hostility.

"Across the globe, scientific progress, the ability of technology to make many aspects of human life more convenient, and greater interconnectedness between countries due to communication and global trade present a positive picture. However, there is a considerable difference between the pace of scientific and technological progress and the pace at which humans adapt to these. Due to this, ordinary people may end up facing numerous problems. Similarly, we are also witnessing other problems, such as the ongoing wars and conflicts (both large and small) across the globe, the fury of nature due to environmental damage, weakening of social and family bonds, and growing misconduct and hostility towards others in everyday life. Efforts have been made to address all these problems, but they have failed in stopping their progression or providing a comprehensive solution. All countries are facing a threat from perverted and hostile forces that believe that the complete destruction of all bonds that unite, such as culture, faith, tradition and the like, is necessary for resolving these problems. These forces will aggravate the social ills, conflict and violence affecting humanity. In Bharat too, we are experiencing all these circumstances in various ways. The world is eagerly awaiting solutions that are based on Bharatiya philosophy," he said.

The RSS chief further warned about the consequences of a materialist and consumerist development model, citing the impact of climate change. Bhagwat urged India and other South Asian countries to consider these disasters as a "warning bell".

"The harmful consequences of the materialist and consumerist development model adopted worldwide, based on a materialist and compartmentalised approach, are increasingly becoming evident everywhere. In Bharat too, due to the same model, irregular and unpredictable rainfall, landslides, drying up of glaciers, and other similar effects have intensified over the last 3-4 years. The entire water supply of Southwest Asia originates in the Himalayas. The occurrence of these disasters in the Himalayas should be considered as a warning bell for Bharat and other countries of South Asia," he said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marked the festival of Vijaya Dashami with a celebration in Nagpur, also commemorating the organisation's 100th anniversary. RSS members gathered to recite the Sangh Prarthana, accompanied by dignitaries including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind attended the event as the chief guest. Many Indian and foreign dignitaries attended the centenary celebrations of the RSS. (ANI)