HomeNewsIndia'From Sikh Riots To Covid Pandemic': PM Modi Lauds RSS Service During Centenary Celebration

'From Sikh Riots To Covid Pandemic': PM Modi Lauds RSS Service During Centenary Celebration

During the centenary celebrations of the RSS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled how swayamsewaks opened their homes to Sikh families in 1984, offering refuge and support during the massacre.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the organisation’s long-standing tradition of service, highlighting its contributions during some of India’s most challenging times.

Reflecting on history, PM Modi noted that during the 1984 Sikh massacre, many Sikh families found refuge in the homes of RSS Swayamsewaks, underscoring the organisation’s commitment to humanitarian service. “This is the nature of the swayamsewaks,” he said.

The Prime Minister also noted that former President Pranab Mukherjee was deeply influenced by the simplicity and dedication of the RSS during his visit to Nagpur. PM said , 'Mukherjee’s impressions reflected how the organisation’s values of discipline and service transcended political divides'.

PM Modi further highlighted the organisation’s crucial role in disaster relief, mentioning that during the floods in Punjab and other tragedies in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Wayanad, RSS volunteers were among the first responders, providing immediate aid to affected communities.

The Prime Minister also praised the RSS for its contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that the world witnessed their courage and service firsthand.

Through these examples, PM Modi emphasised the RSS’s consistent focus on public service, disaster relief, and humanitarian efforts, marking its 100 years of active contribution to India’s social and cultural development.

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi RSS CENTENARY 100 YEARS OF RSS
