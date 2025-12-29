Mumbai: BEST Bus Mows Down Pedestrians While Reversing; 4 Dead, 9 Injured, Driver In Custody

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A late-night road accident involving a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus in Mumbai’s Bhandup area claimed 4 lives and left at least 10 people injured on Monday. The incident occurred when the bus hit pedestrians while reversing near Station Road in Bhandup (West). The deceased include 3 women and 1 man. Emergency services rushed to the spot, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police said the bus driver has been taken into custody as investigations into the cause of the accident continue.

BEST Bus Hits Pedestrians

According to initial information, the BEST bus struck at least 14 people who were standing behind it as it was being reversed near Station Road in Bhandup (West). The Mumbai Fire Brigade control room received information about the incident around 10:05 pm. Emergency response teams, including fire brigade personnel, police officers, BEST staff and 108 ambulance services, were immediately deployed to the site.

Officials said the bus rammed into people positioned behind it during the reversing manoeuvre. The exact circumstances that led to the crash are still being examined, and authorities are working to determine whether negligence or mechanical issues were involved.

Four Dead, Ten Injured: Police

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Hemraj Rajput confirmed that 4 people have died in the accident, while 10 others sustained injuries. The injured include 1 woman and 9 men, all of whom have been admitted to different hospitals across the city.

Police said one unidentified woman, believed to be around 31 years old, was brought dead to Rajawadi Hospital. A 51-year-old man, identified as Prashant Lad, was also admitted to the same hospital and is reported to be in critical condition. At M.T. Agarwal Hospital, three more people were declared dead on arrival, while nine injured victims are currently undergoing treatment there.

Probe Underway, Driver In Custody

Senior officials said relief and rescue operations began immediately after the incident was reported. Traffic in the area was managed to allow ambulances and emergency vehicles to move freely. The bus driver has been detained for questioning, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Authorities have said that a detailed probe is underway to establish how the accident occurred and whether safety norms were followed. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.